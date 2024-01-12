The 7 Most Eye-Popping Gaming Monitors From CES 2024

Gaming monitors aren’t the same showstoppers as a robot butler or a wireless TV, but that’s not stopping companies from trying to make them as wild as possible.

It’s no surprise that big brands returned to CES 2024 with excessive upgrades to their premium models. If you thought 240Hz refresh rates were already over the top, LG would strongly disagree with its gaming monitor that doubles it up to 480Hz.

On the other hand, it’s not all about chasing specs. Acer revealed a gaming monitor that comes with glasses-free 3D tech. Of course, that’s alongside its monstrous 57-inch ultra-wide. The year has just started, so there’s sure to be more options later, but if you’re in the market for a gaming monitor, these seven are worth looking into.

1. Acer Predator Z57

Nobody doubted that there would be an absurdly wide, curved gaming monitor at CES. This time, it’s from Acer. At 57 inches with an 8K resolution, the Predator Z57 is essentially two 4K displays smushed together. This ultra-wide monitor and its 32:9 aspect ratio may feel too long, but its 1000R curve makes it wrap around your field of view for an immersive feel when you’re gaming. Acer is gunning for Samsung’s 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 but falls short since the Predator Z57 only has a 120Hz refresh rate.

2. Samsung Odyssey OLED G8

Speaking of Samsung, the company decided to switch to a flat design for two of its gaming monitors, including the Odyssey OLED G8. This year, its 32-inch 4K model adopts a 16:9 aspect ratio and ditches the curve we saw with the previous model. This could be Samsung pulling back on offering way too many curved gaming monitors and we’re not mad about it. Not everyone wants an ultrawide monitor for gaming. If you do, Samsung sticks to the curved design for its refreshed Odyssey OLED G9.

3. Samsung Odyssey OLED G6

Going down Samsung’s gaming monitor lineup, the Odyssey OLED G6 refresh also gets rid of the curved design. Unlike its older sibling, this display pumps up the refresh rate to 360Hz, which is a big upgrade for its OLED models. You’ll only get a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution here, and a 16:9 aspect ratio just like the Odyssey OLED G8. Samsung hasn’t announced pricing or release dates for either model.

4. Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP

If you thought a 360Hz refresh rate was impressive, Asus cranks it all the way up to 480Hz with its 27-inch ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP gaming monitor that has a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. Most people won’t notice the difference with Asus’ OLED gaming monitor, but this could give professional esports players a marginal competitive edge. Asus hasn’t given any pricing details for this gaming monitor but says it’ll come out in the second half of the year. LG is also doing a similar gaming monitor with a 480Hz refresh rate but has yet to name it.

5. LG UltraGear 32GS95UE

If you can’t decide between going for a high resolution or a high refresh rate, LG says you don’t have to. The company’s UltraGear 32GS95UE gaming monitor can hot-switch between a 4K resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1080p resolution at 480Hz. That means you can go from watching a movie in 4K to playing a fast-paced first-person shooter with the smoothest refresh rate on the same monitor. Just like how LG is coming after Asus with a 480Hz gaming monitor, Asus is also developing a model with a variable refresh rate that has comparable specs to LG’s UltraGear 32GS95UE.

6. Alienware 32 AW3225QF

While all these other brands are busy chasing specs, Alienware is taking a more balanced approach. Its latest 32 AW3225QF OLED gaming monitor manages to hit the sweet spot on specs since it has a 4K resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and comes in at 32 inches. Alienware’s gaming monitor may not be the biggest, fastest, or have the highest resolution compared to the others on this list, but it’s more than capable for most gaming needs.

7. Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27

If you’re looking for even more immersion while you game, Acer’s Predator SpatialLabs View 27 makes the environment pop out of the screen. Virtually, of course. This 27-inch 4K gaming monitor can switch from its regular 2D mode to one that uses stereoscopic 3D tech that doesn’t require special glasses, kind of like how the Nintendo 3DS works. Asus’ gaming monitor even lets you ditch headphones since it has its Immerse Audio beamforming tech.

