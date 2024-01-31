Apple Vision Pro Unboxing: All the Secrets We Just Discovered

Customers who pre-ordered an Apple Vision Pro for delivery this Friday, February 2 should know one thing: the box it comes in is pretty huge. The headset is compact, but the packaging is big.

The Vision Pro box isn’t filled with air, though. Including the headset, the kit comes with several essential parts, including the weighty aluminum battery pack, a USB-C cable and 30W power adapter to charge it up, two straps (the pre-installed Solo Knit Band and a second Double Loop Band with top strap), two light seal cushions, a cover for the front glass, and — *drum roll* — a polishing cloth.

That’s a nice polishing cloth. Photograph by Raymond Wong

That polishing cloth isn’t the same as the normal Apple-branded polishing cloth that the company sells for $20. It’s softer and feels less like suede. I used it to wipe off my fingerprints from touching the Vision Pro’s glass front. On the spectrum of polishing cloths, this is one of the best. “Vision Pro” is also printed on the polishing cloth. So you can flex on all your friends who aren’t getting one.

Apple Vision Pro Box Dimensions

The Apple Vision Pro box is as minimalist as any other Apple product. Photograph by Raymond Wong

For some reason, there’s a lot of interest in the size of the Apple Vision Pro packaging. Judging from my tweet yesterday after unboxing the Vision Pro, the interest is coming from outside of the U.S. where the device is not available at launch. People are wondering whether the box will fit in carry-on luggage. You can figure out why they want to know. I’m just here to share the L x W x D facts. So here you are:

According to my Stanley measuring tape, the Apple Vision Pro packaging is about 15.25” x 10” x 8” (38.74 cm x 25.4 cm x 20.32 cm). Do with that information what you want.

For some scale, the Vision Pro Box next to yours truly:

Apple Vision Pro Unboxing

The unboxing experience is classic Apple. The company has been moving to as much plastic-free packaging as possible, and I appreciate it.

Here’s a look at all the stuff that comes with the Apple Vision Pro. You get the headset (sorry, “spatial computer”), of course. This is the first time, I’ve been able to take photos of the Vision Pro in my own home, without the careful watch of Apple. You can really see how intricate the entire device is.

Finally, some close-ups of the Apple Vision Pro in my own home. Photograph by Raymond Wong

The curved front glass is extremely fragile. You do not want to drop the Vision Pro and crack it, or it will be a costly repair: $299 with AppleCare or $799 without.

You can see all of the cameras for hand-tracking and spatial video/photo capture all along the bottom of the Vision Pro’s front. Photograph by Raymond Wong

The top of the Vision Pro has two vents for heat dissipation.

Photograph by Raymond Wong

The bottom has more cutouts for cooling and two downward-facing cameras that can see your hands and fingers when they’re on your lap.

Photograph by Raymond Wong

Inside of the Vision Pro, there are two postage stamp-sized Micro-LED displays capable of delivering 23 million pixels. The clarity is the best on any consumer VR/AR headset.

Photograph by Raymond Wong

The Digital Crown on the Vision Pro serves several functions, including adjusting how much of your “environment” is mixed or fully immersed. It also controls volume and brings you back to the “home view” screen of app icons.

Photograph by Raymond Wong

Apple Vision Pro Solo Knit and Double Loop Bands

Pre-installed with the Vision Pro is the large, stretchy Solo Knit Band. This one is my preferred band for two reasons: 1) it doesn’t mess up my hair and 2) the back is larger so it cradles the back of my head better. I also like the Fit Dial; it has more degrees of tightness, in my opinion.

The Solo Knit Band for the Apple Vision Pro. Photograph by Raymond Wong

The wider Solo Knit Band cradles my skull better. Photograph by Raymond Wong

You also can’t hate the orange accents.

The Fit Dial is used to tighten and loosen the Solo Knit Band. Photograph by Raymond Wong

The head system on the Vision Pro is modular, attached by a clever latch system. Just pull on the orange tab and the Solo Knit Band pops right off.

Pull the orange tab here and the Solo Knit Band comes right off. Photograph by Raymond Wong

If the Solo Knit Band isn’t comfortable for you, you can swap it out with the included Double Loop Band. It has a top strap that resembles straps you’d find on VR headsets like the Quest 3.

The Double Loop Band comes with a top strap. Photograph by Raymond Wong

Apple Vision Pro Battery

The external battery that connects to the Apple Vision Pro is a smooth, rounded aluminum bar. It reminds me of the original iPhone.

The original iPhone on top of the Apple Vision Pro battery.

As with many Apple products, there are no visible screws on the metal case. To open it, you’ll need to get a blow dryer or heat gun to loosen up the back plate. Many people have asked whether the cable is detachable from the battery pack, and I can confirm it can be. There’s a tiny little hole next to the mechanically locked cable. If you use a SIM card ejector tool, you can pop the cable out.

The battery pack has a weighted feel. Photograph by Raymond Wong

Here’s what the inside of the mechanically locked cable looks like when it’s detached:

The USB-C port next to the cable is for charging. You can also connect an external battery pack to it through that port to get additional power on the go.

Photograph by Raymond Wong

I’ve only had the Vision Pro to test for less than 24 hours, and I have a guess on why it might be heavier than its capacity should be. I think it’s heavy by design. Hear me out: Most of the time, the battery pack sits next to you, on a couch or on your desk. When you stand up, you hold it in one hand, slip it into your pocket, or wear it around your neck with an accessory like Belkin’s Battery Holder (below).

But when it’s at your desk, you don’t want the battery pack to slip off. You also don’t want to stand up and have the pack swing and hit your leg, or worse, drop on your foot (also a good reason for the cable to be mechanically locked to the battery pack). Several times, I almost dragged the battery because I forgot to take it with me as I stood up. The extra weight provides just the tiniest little tug to remind you that you need to grab it. I can’t be certain this is the reason for the battery’s heaviness, but I liken it to how you can lift the lid of a MacBook (no matter if it’s an Air or Pro) and the whole laptop stays put; the bottom doesn’t shift like on many Windows laptops. It’s a super tiny design detail, but once you notice it, you can’t help but appreciate it.

Lastly, if you must know the dimensions for the battery pack, it’s about 5.7” x 2.7” x 0.75” (14.48cm x 6.86cm x 1.91cm).

Apple Vision Pro Included Accessories

iPhones and iPads no longer ship with included power adapters, but the Vision Pro does. And it’s a good thing it does, because 2-2.5 hours of advertised use for continuous video and mixed use is not going to be enough time for many users. For lighter web browsing and iPad apps, I’m estimating that I could squeeze out 3-4 hours, but you definitely want to have the 30W charger and USB-C cable nearby.

The 30W power adapter and braided charging USB-C cable for Apple Vision Pro. Photograph by Raymond Wong

To ensure the snuggest fit, Vision Pro comes with two sizes of light seal cushions. One that is narrower and one that is thicker. Choose the one that feels the most comfortable. They’re also washable, I’m told.

Apple Vision Pro’s light seal cushions are washable. Photograph by Raymond Wong

The protective cover for the Vision Pro is a simple design. The internet loves to poke fun at Apple accessories, and the Vision Pro cover is no different. Some have said it looks like a bra or butt.

Photograph by Raymond Wong

The inside of the included Vision Pro cover. Photograph by Raymond Wong

What I want to know is which one is worse: Vision Pro’s cover or the AirPods Max’s smart case?

Apple Vision Pro Travel Case

The official Apple Vision Pro Travel Case costs $199. Photograph by Raymond Wong

There will no doubt be an endless amount of third-party bags and cases for the Apple Vision Pro. Included with my loaner review unit, Apple provided its official Vision Pro Travel Case. It costs $199, which is pricey, but it’s hard to deny that it’s well-made. It’s a big bubble of a case made of ripstop, which means it should be water-repellant. There’s a handle up top and the inside is lined with microfiber to protect the Vision Pro.

The Vision Pro Travel Case and drawstring pouch for storing accessories. Photograph by Raymond Wong

The headset and a drawstring pouch for the charging cable and adapter fit on one side and the battery pack straps in on the other. My only concern is that it’s white, which means it’ll probably get dirty easily.

The Vision Pro, battery pack, and accessories all fit snugly inside of the official Vision Pro Travel Case. Photograph by Raymond Wong