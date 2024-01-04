Apple Fitness+ Is Getting One of Its Biggest Updates in Three Years

A little over three years after launching Fitness+, Apple is expanding the workout subscription service with several additions that should appeal to people of all fitness levels.

Available immediately, Apple is partnering with Anytime Fitness clubs to offer its members free Fitness+ subscriptions. Anytime Fitness coaches can recommend Fitness+ workout content to clients directly through the Anytime Fitness app and clients can follow the content while using the gym’s equipment. According to Apple, Fitness+ members who sign up for 12 months or more of Anytime Fitness will get their first 30 days for free. And if you are new to Anytime Fitness and decide to try it, you’ll get up to three months of Fitness+ for free.

Another addition to Fitness+, rolling out starting on January 8, is the new “Artist Spotlight” workout playlists focused on one artist. First up are workouts set to music by Rihanna (apparently the first time any workout service has had access to her songs) on January 8; January 15 adds Britney Spears; January 22 is U2; February 5 adds workout music by Usher.

Golfers or anyone with an interest in the sport will be pleased to find a new workout program called “Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers,” which features four workouts designed by pro golfer Rose Zhang. Featuring Zhang and led by Fitness+ Strength and Core trainer Kyle Ardill, each workout is around 10 minutes and focuses on the upper body, lower body, rotational core, and yoga-inspired stretches.

Apple Fitness+ adds new workout programs for golfing, new Artist Spotlight workouts from the likes of Rihanna, Britney Spears, and U2, and new Time to Walk episodes with guests like Al Roker and Lilly Singh. Apple

The new Fitness+ feature that I’m most excited about is the new Time to Walk episodes, which I’ve openly said kept me sane during the height of the pandemic. Apple Fitness+ will add 1-3 guests each month. For January and February, the Time to Walk roster includes Al Roker, Lilly Singh, Common, Trixie Mattel, and Colman Domingo. Fitness+ subscribers can access Time to Walk episodes on their Apple Watch or via the Apple Podcasts app. New: Non-Fitness+ subscribers can access 10 free episodes via the Apple Podcasts app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Finally, there’s a new “Sound” meditation — one new one dropping every week for seven weeks — that consists of “a variety of soothing tones and rhythms, such as the tranquil sounds of singing bowls and the deep pitch of gongs” designed to help relax and restore you. I got a preview listen, and unlike the 10 existing meditation themes, Sound meditations have less trainer guidance and more music bed.

All in all, it looks like a solid update to Fitness+, especially if you’re a subscriber who’s been waiting for more content.

Apple Fitness+ is available for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Subscribers can share the fitness service with up to five family members.