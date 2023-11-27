Cyber Monday Deal: Get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $60 Off

If you needed an excuse to update your old AirPods to USB-C, now’s your chance. Amazon is offering the latest AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C for $60 off in this Cyber Monday deal.

In addition to the solid active noise-cancellation, AirPods Pro 2 also have up to six hours of battery life on a single charge. The USB-C case extends that up to 30 hours of listening time.

Charging via USB-C should be enough of a reason to upgrade, so we’re not judging you if you’re just looking to divorce from your Apple products that still use Lightning. One thing small addition that you won’t find on the Lightning version of the AirPods Pro 2: Lossless Audio support for the Apple Vision Pro coming next year and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Of course, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C still gets the new features that came out with iOS 17 like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume. If you don’t care about ANC or other fancy features, you could always go with the more affordable AirPods (3rd generation), which are also seeing a $30 discount thanks to Cyber Monday. You can get those for $139.99 instead of the usual $169.99.