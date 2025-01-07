It hasn’t been that long since Lucasfilm unveiled its latest series, but Skeleton Crew is already speeding toward the finish line. The eight-part adventure has brought space pirates into live-action in earnest, resulting in a perfect all-ages adventure spearheaded by creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. As Skeleton Crew follows a group of young kids lost in space, it’s been an ideal entry point for young fans. But it hasn’t skimped on the darkness inherent in a pirate adventure, especially in its latest episode. The stakes have gotten higher for our heroes each week, and the closer Skeleton Crew gets to its finale, the more harrowing things get.

Skeleton Crew hasn’t disappointed in its first season, but can the series stick the landing now that there are just two episodes to go? Here’s everything you need to know about the next episode of Skeleton Crew, from its release date and time to what’s been happening so far.

Get ready for more pirate hijinks. Lucasfilm

What is the Skeleton Crew Episode 7 release date?

Skeleton Crew’s release schedule has been a bit confusing. While its two-part finale arrived on a Monday, subsequent episodes have premiered each Tuesday night. Episode 7 will follow the latter brief, becoming available to stream on Tuesday, January 7.

What is the Skeleton Crew Episode 7 release time?

New episodes of Skeleton Crew premiere at 6:00 p.m. PST, which is 9:00 p.m. EST.

What is the plot of Skeleton Crew Episode 7?

The latest episode of Skeleton Crew, “Zero Friends Again,” saw our rag-tag crew struggling to keep their friendships afloat. The challenges of their journey home to the planet At Attin have taken a toll on Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and KB (Kyriana Kratter). Stuck on the planet Lanupa and reeling from the reveal that their “Jedi” guardian, Jod Nawood (Jude Law), is actually a pirate, the kids are forced to fend for themselves. Fern and Neel split off from KB and Wim, while Jod — held captive by his pirate crew — fights to survive.

Jod wins his crew’s favor back by promising to bring them to the treasures of At Attin, and he catches up with his young charges and offers to take them home... for real, this time. There’s no doubt our heroes will finally make it back, but will they be able to stop Jod’s crew before they pillage the planet?

The last episode of Skeleton Crew found our heroes facing off with another massive threat. Lucasfilm

How many episodes of Skeleton Crew are left?

There are eight episodes of Skeleton Crew total, so Episode 7 will be the last before the finale on January 14, 2025.

Will there be a Skeleton Crew Season 2?

Skeleton Crew was initially positioned as a limited series, so it hasn’t been renewed for a second season. Still, creator Jon Watts is open to continuing this story.

“We 100% have an idea for a second season and know what we would do,” Watts told Collider last December. Continuing the story may be tricky, as Skeleton Crew revolves around child actors who will soon grow up. But Watts is willing to write a story that takes place after a time jump, to circumvent the “ticking clock.” The show’s renewal is ultimately up to Lucasfilm, but Watt’s enthusiasm is promising, so maybe we’ll luck out and get even more pirate adventures before long.

Skeleton Crew is streaming on Disney+.