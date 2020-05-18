The Abstract Podcast
Quarantine haircuts & counting carbs
Episode #4: Self-care and Covid-19
In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, those under social distancing measures are trying to find ways to adjust to a “new normal.” For many of us, that mostly means gorging on carbs and DIY haircuts. Humans are hardwired to seek comfort and control in moments of need.
But why are we so drawn to carbo-loading in times of crises? And how did your hair manage to grow into its own life force in just a matter of weeks? It all comes down to how humans cope. Whether you choose to change your hair or have an extra helping of pasta, reframing lockdown with a few changes can seriously alleviate your stress.
Stream the episode below on self-care during your quarantined time of need.
Our first story is about your hair. (Have you seen it lately?) There comes a time in every person’s quarantine when they’re faced with the inevitable “haircut” question. For those tempted to take total control and go to town with a pair of scissors, some essential DIY tips can help. Taking control during a tough situation — and let’s be honest, your current hair may qualify as such — can be a show of resilience that can reduce stress. If the thought of wrestling back control over your own life may have grown into an overwhelming urge, it may be time for a quarantine haircut. (What could possibly go wrong?)
Our second story looks into another quarantine coping mechanism — comfort food. In many cases, that means cake, pasta, bread, and other so-called "carbs." But why are humans so drawn to eat carbohydrates in times of crises? According to experts, there are key psychological and physiological reasons why you’re turning to mac and cheese when everything seems to be going awry.
Read the original Inverse stories here:
- Carbo-loading in quarantine: Experts explain why we crave bread and pasta in a crisis
- If you give yourself a DIY haircut, it will return the favor with something even better
Where to find us:
- Subscribe to The Abstract wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher
- Follow Ali Pattillo on Twitter
- Follow Sofia Quaglia on Twitter
- Follow Inverse on Twitter.
- We're hosted and produced by Tanya Bustos.
—
Right now, facts and science matter more than ever. That's part of the reason for The Abstract, this all-new podcast from the Inverse staff that focuses exclusively on science and innovation. Three new episodes are released a week, and each covers one theme via two related stories. Each features audio of original Inverse reporting, where the facts and context take center stage. It's hosted by the Tanya Bustos of WSJ Podcasts. Because we're Inverse, it's all true but slightly off-kilter. It's made for people who want to know the whole story. —Nick Lucchesi, executive editor, Inverse