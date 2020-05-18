In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, those under social distancing measures are trying to find ways to adjust to a “new normal.” For many of us, that mostly means gorging on carbs and DIY haircuts. Humans are hardwired to seek comfort and control in moments of need.

But why are we so drawn to carbo-loading in times of crises? And how did your hair manage to grow into its own life force in just a matter of weeks? It all comes down to how humans cope. Whether you choose to change your hair or have an extra helping of pasta, reframing lockdown with a few changes can seriously alleviate your stress.

Stream the episode below on self-care during your quarantined time of need.

Our first story is about your hair. (Have you seen it lately?) There comes a time in every person’s quarantine when they’re faced with the inevitable “haircut” question. For those tempted to take total control and go to town with a pair of scissors, some essential DIY tips can help. Taking control during a tough situation — and let’s be honest, your current hair may qualify as such — can be a show of resilience that can reduce stress. If the thought of wrestling back control over your own life may have grown into an overwhelming urge, it may be time for a quarantine haircut. (What could possibly go wrong?)

Our second story looks into another quarantine coping mechanism — comfort food. In many cases, that means cake, pasta, bread, and other so-called "carbs." But why are humans so drawn to eat carbohydrates in times of crises? According to experts, there are key psychological and physiological reasons why you’re turning to mac and cheese when everything seems to be going awry.

Read the original Inverse stories here:

Where to find us:

—