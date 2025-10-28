Netflix faced a formidable uphill battle in bringing One Piece, one of the longest-running and most popular manga in history, to the small screen. It’s a battle the streamer is still fighting: though the first season of One Piece satisfied most fans new and old by delivering on the spectacle of Eiichiro Oda’s source material, the story only gets bigger and more ambitious from there.

The first look at One Piece Season 2 teased as much, unveiling a revolving door of new characters and adventures in store for Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his Straw Hat Crew as they continue their search for legendary pirate treasure. The new season, subtitled Into the Grand Line, will bring our adventurers even deeper into a world of dangerous brigands, monsters, and god-like warriors. This next chapter could make or break the series — and we finally know when it’ll be setting sail.

One Piece Season 2 will explore new islands that challenge the Straw Hat Crew in different ways. Netflix

It’s been two years since One Piece premiered on Netflix, and Into the Grand Line will debut very close to Season 1’s third anniversary. Season 2 will be available to stream on March 10, 2026, which is a long time to wait for this story to continue — but co-showrunner Joe Tracz insists it will be well worth it. Season 1 teased the promise of the Grand Line, an ocean route that will deliver our heroes into the dangerous, whimsical “New World.” As Tracz told Tudum, in Season 2, “we make good on that promise.”

“Everything gets bigger,” Tracz continued. “We are going to see giants and dinosaurs. We end up in the belly of a whale. Basically, our mantra for Season 2 is, ‘scale it all up.’”

Things also get more dangerous for Luffy and his crew. “Every island we visit in the Grand Line is going to challenge one of the Straw Hats in a unique way, and they’re going to learn that, to fulfill their dreams, they have to rely on each other,” said Tracz.

With another season of One Piece already in the works, this is just the next step in an even bigger adventure. Let’s just hope the wait between Seasons 2 and 3 won’t take quite as long.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line premieres on Netflix on March 10, 2026.