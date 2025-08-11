Netflix managed to break its streak of lackluster live-action anime adaptations with One Piece, an ambitious, glitzy adaptation of perhaps the most popular anime of all time. Season 1 told of Monkey D. Luffy’s humble beginnings, but now, in the upcoming Season 2, his crew is fully assembled, and they can take on the Grand Line in search of Gol D. Roger’s vast pirate treasure, the One Piece.

Netflix has just released a teaser for Season 2, and it’s full of faces that will be familiar to the studied fan, but new to casual audiences. There’s a laundry list of reveals in just 90 seconds, including Brogy the Giant, Nico Robin, Captain Smoker, Nefertari Vivi (aka Miss Wednesday), and the Cactus Island. But perhaps the most interesting cameo is from Laboon, the Island Whale the crew encounters immediately after crossing Reverse Mountain, which serves as the entrance to the Grand Line sea route. Check it all out below.

That last clip makes more sense when you factor in One Piece Season 2’s official title, One Piece: Into the Grand Line. The crew of the Going Merry is officially setting sail on the Grand Line, and encountering all sorts of characters along the way. But don’t expect Season 2 to cover huge swaths of the anime; there’s nothing from the Alabasta or Drum Island arcs, even though the latter is what introduces Tony Tony Chopper, who we already know will factor into Season 2.

However, this preview also mentions that One Piece has already been renewed for Season 3, so if you’re looking forward to seeing the show tackle Alabasta, you can rest assured. We’ll ultimately be seeing much, much more.

Charithra Chandran appears in One Piece Season 2 as Alabasta Princess Nefertari Vivi, aka Miss Wednesday. Netflix

With over 1000 anime episodes to adapt, One Piece has its work cut out for it. This teaser proves it’s not afraid to take things at a quicker pace, and considering how long it takes to make TV now, these seasons can’t come soon enough.

One Piece Season 2 premieres on Netflix in 2026.