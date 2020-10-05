Change your diet, change the future

Six months into the Covid-19 pandemic, and for many of us, the only thing growing faster than the flurry of news and scientific breakthroughs is an ever-expanding waistline.

Piling a “diet” on top of a global pandemic and a mental health crisis may seem like a sick joke at this point.

However, some basic changes to the way we eat can not only defend against Covid-19; they can literally add years to our lives as well. These diet shifts stretch further than our own longevity. They can also profoundly impact the world we live in. The latest research says changes to your diet could fundamentally impact climate change.

While limiting the lockdown comfort food we’ve grown accustomed to may be a challenge, it can ultimately prolong our lives — and the environment’s as well.

In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss how changing what you eat not only shapes longevity but the planet’s health, too.

Our first story is about the latest findings that say avoiding ultra-processed foods can speed up cellular aging. While this popular food category makes up an estimated 60 percent of the average American's diet, limiting your daily intake could profoundly impact your longevity.

Our second story identifies how we can do something to impact climate change for good. By making some major food changes — both to our agricultural and food production systems and our individual behavior — we can ultimately work to protect the planet, as well as our own health.

