36 genius things that help you get better sleep for less than $30 on Amazon

If something is preventing you from getting a good night's sleep — whether it's an uncomfortable pillow, overly warm bedding, or disruptive background noise — there are plenty of products available on Amazon that may be able to help. Even better? These genius things that help you get better sleep all cost less than $30, so you can get some rest without stressing about spending a lot of money.

Because everyone's sleep needs are different, I've included a range of products, so you can find one (or a few) options to help you snooze better. For example, you might want to start by making your bed as comfortable as possible with a supportive memory foam pillow, a mattress pad that's soft as a cloud, or a cooling bamboo blanket that's great for hot sleepers. Additionally, if feelings of stress have you tossing and turning, you can wind down before turning in with aromatherapy shower steamers, or a warm cup of Sleepytime tea (there's a reason it's a classic). Whichever product sounds most appealing to you, each item on this list is designed to optimize your bedtime routine and help you stay comfortable throughout the night.

Of course, if you try these products and still have trouble getting a good night's rest, it might be worth checking with your doctor to rule out any sleep disorders. With that in mind, read on to discover clever, affordable products that can help you sleep like a baby.

1. A contoured memory foam pillow that supports side sleepers

If you're a side sleeper, this orthopedic knee support pillow can help you drift off more comfortably. The contoured memory foam pillow supports your legs and knees to keep your body aligned and relieve pressure while you sleep. Plus, the memory foam is ventilated for breathability, and the soft fabric cover is removable and washable.

2. These dimming sheets that make your alarm clock less bright

Is your alarm clock's digital display keeping you up at night? These highly-rated light dimming sheets can help. Each pack contains two sheets — just trim one to fit your alarm clock and stick it on to dim the display. And since they use static cling to stick, they're easy to remove in the morning.

3. These melatonin gummies that support relaxation & sleep

These melatonin gummies contain a soothing blend of melatonin, L-theanine, and botanical ingredients like chamomile and lemon balm to naturally support relaxation and help you fall sleep. They're flavored with blackberry and a dash of mint.

4. A fluffy mattress pad that makes your bed more dreamy

For an easy and affordable way to make your mattress more comfortable, add this cotton mattress pad that reviewers say is "like sleeping on a cloud." It's filled with fluffy polyester and covered with 300-thread-count cotton that's soft and breathable. The elasticized bottom keeps the pad securely in place while you sleep, and it's easy to care for by machine washing and drying.

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king, California king

5. A weighted blanket that offers deep-pressure stimulation

Get comfortable under this soothing weighted blanket that provides deep-pressure stimulation to help reduce stress. It's filled with glass beads to create a calming weight that reviewers note reduces the "desire to toss and turn," and the quilted stitching helps keep the beads evenly distributed. The blanket has a breathable cotton cover for added comfort, and it's machine-washable for easy care. Choose from 10-, 15-, and 20-pound weights in a range of sizes and colors.

Available sizes: 41 x 60 inches, 48 x 72 inches, 60 x 80 inches

Available colors and styles: 8, including gray, floral stripe, and minky blue

6. A sunrise alarm clock that can help you wake up feeling less groggy

This sunrise alarm clock gradually simulates the sunrise right there in your bedroom, which can help you wake up feeling less groggy. The clock also has seven LED color options that you can use as mood lighting and eight alarm sounds, like piano music, birds singing, or ocean waves. There's also an FM radio, and Alexa compatibility, so you can utilize voice commands. Plus, the alarm can simulate the sunset to help you get ready for bed at the end of the day.

7. This Sleepytime tea with calming herbal ingredients

Sipping on a cup of caffeine-free Sleepytime tea can help you feel relaxed as you make your way toward bed. The classic blend contains calming chamomile to help improve sleep quality and valerian root to help you de-stress — but it wont' make you feel groggy the next day. Plus, and it has a natural herbal flavor that's subtle and soothing. Sold in a pack of six 20-count boxes, you'll get a total of 120 tea bags.

8. A toilet night light with 16 color options

With this toilet night light, there's no need to turn on the harsh overhead light for middle-of-the-night bathroom trips. The motion-activated light attaches easily to any toilet bowl and runs on three AA batteries (sold separately). Choose from 16 colorful LED light options with five brightness levels.

9. These insulated blackout curtains that block light & noise

Block light and noise, so you can get a sounder sleep with these insulated blackout curtains. The wrinkle-resistant and insulated curtains also work to regulate temperature, which means they'll help lock in warmth in the winter while keeping out heat in the summer. They come in 18 colors, including navy, toffee, and cloud gray, and there are 11 sizes available.

10. A portable white noise machine with 6 soothing sounds

Featuring six soothing sounds — including ocean, summer night, and rain — this white noise sound machine can help you relax at bedtime. You can play the sounds continuously throughout the night or set them on a timer for 15, 30, or 60 minutes. The white noise machine plugs into a wall outlet with the included adapter or runs on four AA batteries (sold separately), and it's small enough to pack in your bag while traveling.

11. These moldable silicone ear plugs that block sleep-disrupting sounds

These noise-cancelling silicone ear plugs fit snugly and stay put, so they're great for side sleepers. Each set comes with six pairs of ear plugs that mold to your ears for a comfortable fit that blocks sleep-disrupting sounds. They're washable and reusable, and you can choose from blue, pink, and white.

12. These fizzy aromatherapy shower tablets that help you wind down

Before hitting the hay, enjoy a soothing aromatherapy session in the shower with these fizzy shower tablets. Designed to help you unwind, each effervescent tablet releases essential oils when it comes in contact with warm water. The set comes with tablets that'll help you breathe easy and settle in for sleep, and there are also a few to energize you in the morning.

13. A supportive & comfortable memory foam pillow

This memory foam bed pillow conforms to the shape of your head and neck to provide pressure relief while you sleep, and one reviewer described it as the "perfect balance of support and comfort." Plus, it comes with a plush knit cover for added softness, and it's removable and machine-washable for easy care.

14. These supplements that may undo the effects of caffeine

These sleep aid supplements contain a low dose of melatonin, along with other natural ingredients that may reduce feelings of stress and promote relaxation. One key ingredient is rutaecarpine, which may help your body metabolize caffeine faster — a big plus if late afternoon coffee breaks prevent you from falling asleep at night.

15. An amber reading light that doesn't mess up your circadian rhythm

If you like to read before bed, it's worth investing in this amber book light. This little gadget is 99.94% free of the blue light that can disrupt your circadian rhythm and keep you up long after you've closed the pages of that novel. It also features three brightness levels and a flexible gooseneck that lets you aim the light where you need it most.

16. A lavender neck wrap you can warm up in the microwave

Release muscle tension and promote relaxation with this soothing lavender-scented neck wrap. It's filled with rice to provide deep-pressure stimulation to your muscles, along with lavender for calming aromatherapy. Plus, you can can warm it up in the microwave to enjoy the tension-reducing benefits of heat therapy. The soft fleece cover comes in five colors and styles, including buffalo plaid, London plaid, and navy.

17. These soft & flexible Bluetooth sleep earbuds

These Bluetooth sleep earbuds are designed to fit comfortably in your ear while you sleep, so you can listen to music, an audio book, or your favorite soothing sounds while you doze off. The soft, flexible earbuds block out background noise, and there are convenient built-in buttons to control playback and volume. (There's even a built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls in the daytime.) Plus, you'll get up to 18 hours of play on one charge.

18. These night lights with motion sensors

Bright light at night can disrupt your circadian rhythm, so use these plug-in motion sensor night lights for just a little extra illumination to find your way in the dark. Sold in a two-pack, the compact night lights plug into standard wall outlets and can be set to always-on at night or motion-sensor mode. Also great: The warm white light is brightness-adjustable.

19. A laptop screen that blocks sleep-disrupting blue light

The blue light emitted by your computer screen can disrupt your sleep, but this blue light-blocking screen can help. It's available in a range of sizes to fit your laptop screen, and since it attaches easily using a built-in magnetic strip, you don't have to worry about any sticky residue. Just as good, it can help reduce glare and prevent eyestrain while you're on the computer.

20. A soft & breathable bamboo blanket that feels naturally cool to the touch

If you're a hot sleeper or live in a warm climate, this bamboo cooling blanket might be just the thing to help you sleep more comfortably. The breathable blanket is made from bamboo that one reviewer describes as "super soft" and "cool to the touch," offering lightweight comfort that's great for all seasons. Choose from 10 colors and styles, including classic white, buffalo plaid, and dark gray.

Available sizes: 51 x 63 inches, 59 x 79 inches, 79 x 91 inches, 108 x 90 inches

Available colors: 10

21. A calming lavender spray for pillows & bedding

A few spritzes of this calming aromatherapy mist on your pillow and bedding can help you relax when you lay down for the night. The soothing spray is infused with lavender essential oils and natural fragrances, and the formula is organic, vegan, and cruelty-free. Choose from 4-ounce and 8-ounce sizes.

22. A soothing essential oil balm that you massage into pressure points

Made with natural ingredients like organic chamomile, valerian, and lavender, this sleep-enhancing essential oil balm can help you feel more relaxed before bed. Just massage some of the concentrated balm into your temples, forehead, and upper lip — reviewers note it creates a "soothing, cooling sensation" that's extremely calming. There are also formulas designed to help relieve sinus congestion, reduce feelings of stress, and more.

23. A compact essential oil diffuser that fits on most nightstands

This compact essential oil diffuser fits easily on your nightstand so you can enjoy relaxing aromatherapy at bedtime. The diffuser works with your favorite essential oil to soothe senses, and offers two mist modes: continuous for up to four hours of runtime or intermittent for up to eight hours. There's also an optional night light with eight color choices and adjustable brightness settings. The diffuser is available in basic white and four faux woodgrain designs.

24. This memory foam sleep mask with built-in Bluetooth speakers

With this Bluetooth sleep mask, you can block light and listen to your favorite soothing sounds as you fall asleep. The contoured memory foam mask fits comfortably without putting pressure on your eyes, and the built-in speakers connect to your Bluetooth-enabled device and provide up to 10 hours of playtime on one charge.

25. These yoga exercise cards with 70 poses

Practicing yoga can promote better sleep, and these yoga exercise cards make it easy to find your flow. The deck includes 70 cards with various poses for beginner and intermediate yogis, and each card features an illustration and step-by-step instructions to guide you. Create your own sequence or follow along with the nine included flows.

26. These stylish blue light-blocking glasses

For another way to prevent blue light from disrupting your sleep, you can wear these blue light-blocking glasses while watching TV or checking texts before bed. The frames are available in four colors — black, clear, leopard, and pink — and they block glare and blue light from your devices to prevent eyestrain and fatigue.

27. An Epsom salt & melatonin sleep lotion to help you relax

If you prefer topical application of sleep remedies, you can apply this melatonin sleep lotion that's earned high ratings from reviewers. The formula is made with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E, along with Epsom salt to reduce muscle tension, and melatonin and lavender and chamomile essential oils to prep you for sleep.

28. A magnesium supplement powder that eases tension & promotes restfulness

Magnesium can improve sleep and reduce feelings of stress, and this magnesium supplement is easy to mix with water and drink daily. The best-selling supplement powder has over 17,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating, and it comes in five easy-to-enjoy flavors, including raspberry-lemon, cherry, and unflavored. Plus, the supplement is gluten-free and vegan.

29. These valerian root capsules that may help you relax & sleep better

Valerian root may help you relax and sleep better, and these organic valerian capsules are highly rated with Amazon reviewers — one wrote that the capsules helped them "fall asleep faster and sleep longer." What's more, the ingredients are third-party tested for purity and the capsules are vegan and gluten-free.

30. A smooth satin sleep mask that's lightweight & breathable

Slip on this satin sleep mask at bedtime to block disruptive light. The lightweight and breathable sleep mask feels smooth to the touch and since the material naturally regulates heat, you won't get sweaty wearing it. Plus, it has a soft adjustable strap for the most comfortable fit.

31. A door draft stopper that blocks breezes, light, & more

Prevent breezes, light, noise, and odors from creeping under your door and keeping you awake with this easy-to-install door draft stopper. The 34-inch foam pieces can be trimmed down to fit your door, and the machine-washable cotton cover comes in eight colors and styles, including gray, coffee, and white squares.

32. These silicone nose vents that may reduce snoring

These anti-snoring nose vents help open your nasal passages while you sleep, which can maximize airflow and reduce snoring. You'll get four sets of reusable, medical-grade silicone nose vents in different sizes, so you can choose the most comfortable fit, and they come with a convenient travel case. One reviewer noted they woke up "noticeably more refreshed due to better breathing throughout the night."

33. These easy-to-control smart bulbs with millions of color options

Besides being able to control your lighting from anywhere in the world using a smartphone app, these smart Wi-Fi light bulbs make it easy to turn your lights off from bed using just your voice. (Perfect if you forgot to turn off the living room lamp.) Sold in a two-pack, the bulbs are voice control-capable with Alexa and Google Home, and you can choose from millions of colors with adjustable brightness levels to create the perfect relaxing lighting.

34. A calming essential oil blend with lavender, chamomile, & more

Made with a blend of 100% pure calming essential oils, including lavender, chamomile, and clary sage, this aromatherapy sleep aid promotes relaxation and better sleep. You can add a few drops of the essential oil blend to your diffuser or place some in your bath or on your bedding to help you wind down at the end of the day.

35. An affordable sheet set that comes in 44 colors & styles

Refresh your bedding with this affordable microfiber sheet set, which has more than 198,000 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star overall rating. Reviewers describe the sheets as being "so soft" and and "the best sheets out there," and they come in 44 colors and styles, including blue-gray windowpane, gingham plaid, and bright white.

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors and styles: 44

36. An essential oil roll-on with a blend of soothing scents

This relaxing essential oil roll-on is pre-diluted with 100% fractionated coconut oil, so you can roll it directly onto your temples, wrists, feet, and other pressure points to induce relaxation. The blend contains lavender, clary sage, ylang ylang, and other soothing essential oils that promote calmness and tranquility, offering a quick and easy way to enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy.

Studies Referenced:

Noh, K., Seo, Y.M., Lee, S.K., Bista, S.R., Kang, M.J., Jahng, Y., Kim, E., Kang, W., Jeong, T.C. (2011, January). Effects of rutaecarpine on the metabolism and urinary excretion of caffeine in rats. Retrieved from https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21468923/.