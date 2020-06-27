This lockdown friendly-activity is equal to 2 popular types of exercise

The planet is rapidly urbanizing, with people leaving rural environments for concrete jungles. Currently, half the world's population lives in cities, almost a six-fold rise since 1950. By 2050, 68 percent of people are expected to live in urban areas.

But city life can take a toll on physical and mental health. It's associated with an increased risk of anxiety, depression, and psychosis, as well as cardiovascular disease and respiratory illness.

According to recent research, published in the journal Landscape and Urban Planning, one accessible backyard activity could help buffer these negative mental and physical effects: household gardening.

In the study, which compared gardening to a range of other activities, the team found household gardening boosts emotional wellbeing as much as walking or biking. They also found no meaningful difference between household gardening and community gardening.

All of these activities provided less of a boost than leisure activities like going to the movies. But importantly, gardening often requires fewer resources than going to a show.

"Gardening is something everyone of all ages can do to their ability — it's not out of reach," co-author Anu Ramaswami, a civil engineer and sustainable city expert, tells Inverse. "Particularly household gardening — you don't have to go somewhere, you don't need to walk or take transit to go to a community garden. It's literally accessible in your own backyard if you have a yard nearby."

Cityscapes — Until now, gardening has been "relatively underfunded and under-recognized," Ramaswami says.

Urban planners often focus on other activities in the built environment such as bike programs or walking paths. When they do hone in on gardening, they often analyze the impact of community gardening, not household gardening, because it can be easier to measure engagement.

To figure out how frequently urban dwellers garden, and how the activity might translate to mental health gains, Ramaswami and her team surveyed 370 people living in four urban and two suburban neighborhoods in Minneapolis. Over a week, study participants reported their daily activities and emotions through a phone app.

The team studied different types of gardening (vegetable versus ornamental gardening, done alone or otherwise), and leisure activities like walking, running, biking, shopping, and eating out. They examined how these activities influenced the group's mental health and captured multiple dimensions of emotional well being: peak happiness, meaningfulness, and net effect (general moods and emotions).

Across all three emotional dimensions, gardening was consistently among the top five out of 15 activities analyzed in the study. Gardening was not statistically different from biking, walking, and eating out.

Gardening ranked fourth for average net effect and average happiness, and second in average meaningfulness.

Vegetable gardening had a more positive effect on happiness than ornamental gardening, which the researchers suspect may be linked to nutritional benefits.

Emotional well-being measures of gardening in the context of other sectors and activities.

Certain groups, namely low income, and female participants, experienced the most mood-boosting benefit compared to high income or male participants.

"There is a gender aspect as well as income aspect, which is important for equity," Ramaswami says. "If cities are going to invest in gardening by providing funds or starter kits to households, if they did that in lower-income areas, they would be addressing not only nutritional deficits but also boosting well being."

Interestingly, whether people gardened solo or with others didn't make a meaningful difference. This finding is counter to past research that stresses the importance of social connections for community gardeners.

"A lot of people do report the 'Do It Yourself' aspect," Ramaswami says. "That when you do crafts and you build things by yourself, you get a feeling of satisfaction of having finished something."

Based on these findings, gardening seems to make cities more livable and sustainable. Ramaswami and her team hope urban planners take note: Gardening, especially household gardening, deserves more attention and investment, the researchers say.

"When we are alone and isolating at home, this is almost an ideal activity to boost emotional well being, to do good for the environment, and to improve your own health through better nutrition," Ramaswami says. "There are triple benefits."

