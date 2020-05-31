Grow Guide

The best gardening tools and plants for beginners, from a horticulturalist

Nina Pullano

With more time at home and spring weather arriving, this may be an ideal time to start growing your own garden. There are a few essentials, whether you’re starting a mini-farm or just want to put in a few window boxes.

Starting a first-time garden may seem like a lot of work, but horticulturists have recommendations on how to get started. It's time to get your hands dirty.

The best home garden tools

The specific tools you need to start your garden will depend on how ambitious you want to get, as well as how much space you have.

Watering supplies — Regardless of where you live, you’ll need to water your garden frequently. The exact amount will vary based on three factors: the type of plants, the amount of sunlight, and whether plants are in the ground or in pots.

If you’re only growing a few plants in pots outside — like on an apartment balcony — you can probably get away with a decent sized watering can. This one holds two gallons of water:

Novelty Manufacturing Classic Gardener's Watering Can
Amazon

If you’re planting a backyard garden, lugging around a watering can be tedious. Make sure you have a good hose with an adjustable nozzle so you can vary the amount of water.

Dancing Hose Expandable Garden Hose
Amazon
ikris Metal Lever Garden Hose Nozzle
Amazon

How to choose the right planting soil

The soil you use — and whether or not you need to treat it with chemicals for better growing — may vary based on where you live. pH is an important factor because it affects the nutrients your plants can soak up. Whether you need to raise or lower the pH of the soil may depend on your location.

George Boyhan, a horticulture professor at the University of Georgia, tells Inverse that land east of the Mississippi River is on the acidic side, so growers might need to add Lyme.

Espoma Garden Lime Soil Amendment, 6.75-Pound (Pack of 2)
Amazon

On the West coast, though, soils tend to be more alkaline — so lowering the pH is often the goal. Treatments might involve adding sphagnum peat moss or certain micronutrients.

Perfect Plants Organic Sphagnum Peat Moss
Amazon
Espoma PTM8 8-Quart Organic Peat Moss (2-Pack)
Amazon

Since this is very location-specific, it’s a good idea to find out what your soil needs, and maybe even get a soil test. You can contact your local Extension office — there’s a tool online to find the contact in your area.

How to choose the right potting soil

On the other hand, if you’re growing plants in containers, you’ll probably be working with potting soil. Most of those options are pretty consistent, Boyhan says, and have some fertilizer built-in already:

Miracle-Gro Raised Bed Soil, 1.5 cu. ft.
Amazon

Still, you may need to add some fertilizer at some point. Plants in pots can take up all the nutrients, and since they’re probably not getting additional organic matter from other nearby plants, you may need to help them out.

For conventional fertilizers, Boyhan says a popular blend is a “10-10-10,” that is, one made with 10 percent each of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Bonide Liquid Plant Food
Amazon

If you want to keep things organic, you can use an all-natural fertilizer, sometimes called a “soil conditioner.” Those fertilizers are made of natural matter including dead plants and manure from animals.

Dr. Earth Organic 5 Tomato, Vegetable & Herb Fertilizer Poly Bag
Amazon

The best home garden digging tools

When it comes to digging tools, especially at a small scale, your most basic tool is a hand trowel. You can buy one individually, but they also come in sets with other useful tools — like a transplant trowel (with a sharper edge and a ruler to see how far you’re digging), and a hand rake.

ESOW Garden Tool Set
Amazon

If you need to dig into the ground, your tools may depend on what was already there. If you’re revitalizing a pre-existing garden, a garden fork may come in handy to turn over the soil:

True Temper 4-Tine Spading Digging Fork
Amazon

If you’re starting fresh on a patch of land that needs more attention, it might require some tilling.

Sun Joe Electric Tiller and Cultivator
Amazon

And of course — if just for fun — feel free to grab a pair of gardening gloves:

HANDLANDY Leather Gardening Gloves
Amazon

Choose the right container size for potted plans

If you’re planting in pots, you have the opportunity to get creative with your containers. Varying sizes and shapes that complement each other will maximize even the smallest outdoor space with a collection of potted greenery.

Bloem Dura Cotta Window Box Planter
Amazon

Use the biggest container you can, so roots can expand as much as possible, and make sure it has drainage holes, Brooke Edmunds, a horticulture professor at Oregon State University, tells Inverse.

Bloem Terra Plastic Pot Planter
Amazon

You can also have fun with recycling old containers and turning them into planters. Edmunds says “this can be as simple as recycling a large yogurt tub to grow a single basil plant or a five-gallon bucket from the hardware store to hold a tomato plant.”

Home Depot Homer Bucket (5-Gal)
Amazon

Beginners should buy starter plants instead of seeds

You can either start plants from seed or buy a small plant that’s already been started for you. While it’s definitely satisfying to watch a tiny seed grow, both Boyhan and Edmunds say beginners should consider transplanting young plants when first starting out. The downside? That method is more expensive than buying a pack of seeds.

Black Duck Brand Premium Variety Vegetable Seeds
Amazon

Start with a leafy plant

Edmunds recommends starting with leafy greens (lettuce, kale, chard), radishes, and herbs (basil, parsley, cilantro).

Spade To Fork Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit
Amazon

Mint is easy to grow, but it spreads a ton, so keep it in a container, Edmunds says. If you have the space, she also suggests pole beans, bush beans, and zucchini.

Once you’re ready to get a little ambitious, “try fruiting plants like tomatoes, eggplant, or peppers,” Edmunds says. “Carrots and beets can be a little more temperamental. Try perennial herbs like rosemary, thyme, oregano, etc.”

Clovers Garden La Roma 2 Red Tomato Plant
Amazon

Plants like tomatoes and pole beans will also need a trellis or cage to keep them standing upright, Edmunds notes.

Panacea Products 89723 Tomato and Plant Support Cage
Amazon

For Boyhan, a particular favorite to grow is kohlrabi — and he thinks it’s underrated.

“That’s one misundestood vegetable — that’s one people really should be growing,” he says. “You can roast it, you can rice it, have it instead of mashed potatoes.”

