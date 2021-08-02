Toyota Corolla Cross release date, price, hybrid, specs for the exciting new crossover

The Toyota Corolla is one of the best-selling vehicles of all time, but apparently, that’s not enough. So Toyota is building a crossover of the venerable Corolla, something that’s sure to result in lots more sales — and maybe even outsell the original sedan.

The Toyota Corolla Cross will come in a number of different flavors, including front- and all-wheel drive, hybrid, and traditional gas-powered variants. It might not be the most exciting vehicle coming in 2022, but it’s the one you’re most likely to buy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Toyota Corolla Cross, from release date and specs to price and fuel economy.

This story is developing and this report will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Corolla Cross slots between the C-HR and the RAV4 in the Toyota crossover lineup. Toyota

What is the Toyota Corolla Cross release date?

Just revealed earlier this summer, the 2022 Corolla Cross should be in Toyota dealers before the end of 2021.

What’s the Toyota Corolla Cross price?

Toyota hasn’t revealed final pricing for the Corolla Cross, but expect it to be somewhere between the Toyota C-HR and the Toyota RAV4 in the company’s crossover lineup. The smaller C-HR starts at $21,695 while the larger RAV4 starts at $26,350.

That means the Corolla Cross probably starts in the $24,000 range, about $4,000 more than a comparable Corolla sedan. There are three trim levels: L, LE, and XLE, as well as all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive powertrain options so pricing between the base and top-level models will vary considerably.

What’s the Toyota Corolla Cross fuel economy?

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross uses regular 87-octane unleaded fuel and has a number of different fuel economy ratings depending on which powertrain you get:

The front-wheel-drive Corolla Cross gets an EPA-estimated 31/33/32 mpg city/highway/combined.

The all-wheel-drive option does slightly worse, making 29/32/30 city/highway/combined.

Toyota has not said anything about a hybrid option , though the hybrid Corolla is a fantastic vehicle and a hybrid Corolla Cross would likely be wildly popular.

What’s the Toyota Corolla Cross horsepower and torque?

The Corolla Cross has a standard Toyota interior, well-equipped but without too much unnecessary flash. It does sport a touchscreen with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, however. Toyota

The Corolla Cross sports a 2-liter 4-cylinder engine making 169 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque. That’s adequate for a smaller crossover like this, but don’t expect to be winning any drag races.

The Cross uses a CVT or continuously variable transmission, which is becoming more common in mainstream cars like this. Instead of having a gearbox with different fixed gears (and a lot of moving parts), a CVT can adjust to provide any gear ratio (within design limitations) to optimize engine efficiency.

They’re frequently criticized for being less fun to drive than more traditional transmissions, but for Corolla Cross owners this likely won’t be an issue.

What’s the Toyota Corolla Cross 0 to 60 time and towing capabilities?

The Toyota Corolla Cross will be capable of towing up to 1,500 pounds, which is sufficient to pull a small U-Haul trailer (or small camper, or anything else you might consider towing with a small crossover like this).

Toyota didn’t share a 0-60 MPH time, but expect it to be slow. The fastest Corolla makes the run in a less-than-impressive 8.8 seconds, and the Corolla Cross will likely be slower than that.

There are only so many ways to draw a crossover, but the Corolla Cross has pleasingly Subaru-ish lines. Toyota

Is the Toyota Corolla Cross self-driving?

No, but it does come with Toyota’s full safety suite, including standard blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert on LE and XLE trims, and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking on XLE. That last feature will automatically apply the brakes if you’re about to back into something.

Toyota includes a lot of other safety features standard across all vehicles, including full-speed radar cruise control and automatic high beams. Those are both nice quality-of-life improvements for the driver.

How can I pre-order the Toyota Corolla Cross?

There’s no online pre-order mechanism for the Corolla Cross, but if you go to your local Toyota dealer, you should be able to place an order for one of the first vehicles available.

