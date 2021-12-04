Toyota bZ4X price, release date, range, and specs for the 2023 EV crossover

Though Toyota is the hybrid king after 20 years of Prius sales, it’s been extremely slow to adopt full-electric cars. Instead, it’s focused on selling lots and lots of mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids like the Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime, and even hydrogen cars like the Toyota Mirai that I reviewed earlier this year.

But that’s changing with the new (and terribly-named) bZ4x, the first car in the “Toyota bZ” brand umbrella. bZ stands for “beyond Zero,” and Toyota says seven cars will carry the bZ moniker. It’s not an amazing name, but there’s a good chance that it’ll be a good car.

True to its mass-market roots, Toyota says it is focusing on affordability, not range, with its new EVs. “To have a positive impact on the environment, you must sell a high volume of cars,” said Toyota product planning and strategy exec Cooper Ericksen to Green Car Reports. “So it’s really important that the price point is such that we can make an actual business model out of it.”

Ericksen went on to compare EV range to horsepower. Sure, everyone would like to have 400 HP, but for the right price, they might be willing to settle for 120 HP. The entry-level Toyota Corolla, it’s worth noting, makes 139 HP.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Toyota bZ4X, from release date, price, and specs to range — horsepower — and charging time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

There’s no indication of pricing yet. Toyota

What is the Toyota bZ4X release date?

Toyota says the bZ4X should hit dealers in mid-2022.

What’s the Toyota bZ4X’s price?

There’s no indication of pricing yet, but perhaps it’ll come in at a lower price point than the current crop of EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4. That would put it somewhere in the high-$30,000 to low-$40,000 range, but we’ll have to see where it lands when Toyota finally announces pricing

What’s the Toyota bZ4X’s range?

Toyota says it expects the EPA rating for the bZ4X to end up around 250 miles for the FWD single-motor version. Expect official numbers closer to the final release, with the AWD version perhaps coming in a bit below the FWD.

Don’t expect it to be fast. Toyota

What is the Toyota bZ4X charging time?

Toyota says it will be able to charge up to 80 percent of its 72kWh battery capacity in under an hour. That’s not particularly impressive, but we’ll need to wait for the final product to get firmer numbers.

What’s the Toyota bZ4X’s horsepower and torque?

The bZ4X makes 215 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque from its two electric motors, while the single-motor FWD version makes around 201 hp.

What’s the Toyota bZ4X’s 0-60 time and top speed?

Toyota hasn’t said, but don’t expect it to be fast.

The bZ4X comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with iPhone and Android support. Toyota

Is the Toyota bZ4X self-driving?

No, but the bZ4X will be the first Toyota to feature the next-generation Toyota Safety Sense package (TSS 3.0), with better radar and forward-facing camera. New features will include low-light cyclist detection, daytime motorcyclist detection, and guardrail detection.

Does the Toyota bZ4X have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto?

Yes, the bZ4X comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

How can I pre-order the Toyota bZ4X?

Fill out this form on Toyota’s website to get updates on bZ4X availability and pre-ordering.