Drugs and art are an age-old combination, but the archaeological record is often just not good enough to tell us how deep the connection between drug use and human creativity truly runs.

Researchers had evidence early native Californians used certain wild flora to enter trance states, but exactly how and why these early Californians got high has been subject to fierce debate in the archeological community for decades. Now, a team of scientists may have found an answer in an unusual place: shoved into the ceiling of a cave painting.

For decades, archaeologists believed early Californians' rock paintings depicted three unique visual phases of a hallucinogenic trance — in this case, the personal trance experience of a community shaman — to the exclusion of the rest of the community.

But until now, researchers had no clear evidence of hallucinogen remains at these supposed trance sites.

Using sophisticated technology to study the fibrous remains of these hallucinogenic flowers on a microscopic level, the researchers discovered an unusual connection between the flowers and the paintings they were found near. The finding could overturn the prevailing consensus on how and why these hallucinogens were used.

Creative connection — For the new study, published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers analyzed clumps of plant fiber they found wedged in the ceiling of a rock painting site called the Pinwheel Cave, in California's San Emigdio Mountains.

On the cave's ceiling is a painting which depicts a rotating spiral unraveling from a circular point at its center. It was thought the spiral represented a shaman's individual experience, but the new analysis suggests it is actually a drawing of a hallucinogenic flower native to the area — Datura — whose image it closely mirrors.

This area has historically been, and is still considered to be, part of Chumash territory and is now represented by the Tejon Indian Tribe.

Scientists now believe that the pinwheel rock drawing represents the flower itself instead of the shaman's trance experience. Devlin Gandy

The team first used 3D digital microscopy (a kind of microscope the stitches different images together) to evaluate the fibers. In particular, they looked for evidence of bite marks — tell-tale hints these fiber bundles, called quids, were once chewed and then stuck into the ceiling afterward.

As suspected, the researchers did find tell-tale bite marks in most of the quid bundles. Some of the bundles dated to the year 1523 — pre-colonization.

The researchers then did a chemical analysis to look for hallucinogenic components known to be found in Datura, including scopolamine and atropine.

Finally, to complete the emerging puzzle, the team used a scanning electron microscope to zoom in and create a micrometer image of the plant fibers found in the cave to make the final determination that they were indeed from the Datura plant.

The authors speculate that each individual quid was likely a single dose of the hallucinogen.

Like the rock painting, the Datura flower spirals out in a pinwheel-like shape. Melissa Debulamanzi

Rewriting the story — The discovery is the first example of hallucinogens being discovered at the site of a rock painting. But it also changes the story archaeologists had been telling about these native peoples, study co-author David W. Robinson tells Inverse. Robinson is a lecturer in archaeology at the University of Central Lancashire.

"[This] tells us a lot about how [this community] integrated rock art and ritual into their daily lives," Robinson explains.

"People were doing this literally right under the paintings. Even if the actual consumption of the Datura took place at different times than when people were using the cave ordinarily, the art was a constant reminder of the importance of the plant and its central role in society," he says.

An on site size comparison of the quid fibers to the pinwheel painting. David Robinson

Robinson and his colleagues also found remnants which suggest the cave was used widely — there's evidence of hunting, gathering, cooking, eating, and potentially storage taking place in the Pinwheel Cave.

"[This] evidence at Pinwheel Cave shows that the hallucinogens were taken in a group context, and that the art communicated the ecology of the plant behind the trance rather than the images seen during the trance," Robinson says.

"Rather than being private retreats of male shamans to the exclusion of everyone else, the rock art site as a deeply meaningful place of inclusivity for the entire community."

