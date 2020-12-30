Musk Reads: Elon Musk responds to the Apple car

Musk offered Tesla to Apple and SpaceX plans a Super Heavy launch. What currency will Mars use? It’s the free edition of Musk Reads #227 — subscribe now to receive two more editions later this week!

Musk quote of the week

“Focus on making products & services people truly love, so that the total economic pie is bigger, instead of engaging in zero-sum/negative-sum corporate power struggles. This is the good future.”

Read more about Musk’s follow-up thoughts on the “MBA-ization” of the United States.

Tesla

Musk tried to sell Tesla to Apple, the CEO revealed over Twitter last week. Musk explained how “during the darkest days of the Model 3 program,” he reached out to CEO Tim Cook to discuss Apple acquiring Tesla at one-tenth of its present-day value. Cook, however, “refused to take the meeting.” Analyst Ross Gerber, who was featured in Musk Reads+ #5, recalled how he said on TV “how many times” for Apple to buy Tesla, only for Cook to refuse to even meet with Musk.

The comments came in response to reports that Apple is seeking to launch an electric car as early as 2024. The project, rumored for the past five years under the name “Project Titan,” would reportedly use lithium iron phosphate batteries like those used in some of Tesla’s Shanghai-built cars. Musk’s response to the news was that, considering Apple didn’t want to buy Tesla and may use technologies already in use at Tesla, it would be “strange if true.” Read more.

Another strange reveal last week turned out to be very true. On December 25, Musk announced the Tesla holiday software update. The update adds “Boombox,” which can play sounds like a bleating goat or a fart when the horn is pressed. The feature was first teased in October 2019. Also new is three extra video games, which Musk teased could form the basis of in-car entertainment for an autonomous vehicle. Musk suggested that drivers without an external speaker may, in the future, be able to get a Tesla service center to install a speaker.

SpaceX Starship. Getty Images

SpaceX

SpaceX could test out its massive Super Heavy booster soon. The company has been running hop tests with its Starship, the fully reusable stainless steel ship designed to send humans to Mars and beyond. The six-engine ship will pair with a 28-engine booster, designed to enable the ship to leave Earth. The whole construction is expected to reach around 400 feet. SpaceX sent the Starship to a height of 41,000 feet this month. In response to a question from Twitter user “flcnhvy” on when SpaceX will test its giant booster, Musk replied that it could happen in “a few months.”

Starship “SN8”’s flight was impressive, but it ended in flames. The “SN9” prototype should fly early next year, NASASpaceflight reports. Musk claimed the fiery ending was due to the header tank losing pressure, a “minor” fix.

What currency will the Mars city use? A.I. researcher Lex Fridman suggested on Twitter that Mars could use cryptocurrency. In response to a suggestion from Twitter user “ElonsWorld” that SpaceX could call it “Marscoin,” Musk simply replied “yes.”

In other Musk news…

Tesla looks set to start operations in India next year, transport minister Nitin Gadkari said in an interview with the Indian Express. Musk suggested expansion into India would happen in the coming year.

Could Musk set up a holding company under the name “X”? Musk owns X.com, the old address for the firm that later became PayPal. The CEO replied to YouTube host Dave Lee’s suggestion, where “X” would be the parent firm of Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures, by describing it as a “good idea.” Musk previously expressed interest in the idea back in 2017.

When will Tesla expand its full self-driving beta? Musk wrote that the software needs a few more revisions, but suggested it could expand in beta 10 or 11.

Teslas could receive an emergency call feature after Musk responded with “absolutely” to the request.

