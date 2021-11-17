Hyundai is sharing a sneak peek of its future electric SUV with the new SEVEN Concept car, a vehicle that will likely form the design basis of the eventual Ioniq 7 electric car.

The company has done this a few times before, first with the 45 concept in 2019 and the Prophecy concept in 2020. The 45 eventually became the Ioniq 5 with relatively few exterior changes, and, if spy photography is to be believed, it looks like the Prophecy will act the same for the upcoming Ioniq 6 electric sedan.

Therefore, it’s very possible the final Ioniq 7 might look just like the SEVEN. Hyundai isn’t exactly being subtle with its naming, here.

Hyundai Ioniq 7 (SEVEN): A new design revealed

The SEVEN has the same pixelated light treatment as the Ioniq 5. Hyundai

The interior design is pretty wild, showcasing Hyundai’s vision for an autonomous future where you don’t need to actually steer the car down the road. Instead, you’ll sit in a lounge with a couch and chairs that rotate to face each other. This is all pie-in-the-sky stuff that we’ve seen before, and probably won’t be making its debut in the production Ioniq 7.

But the outside looks remarkably complete — aside from a few silly things like digital side mirrors that don’t meet regulatory muster, yet. I wouldn’t say that normally, but Hyundai surprised everyone by basically turning its 45 concept into the Ioniq 5 and putting it on sale.

The Ioniq 5 is bonkers in photos and even more bonkers in person, but I love it. I think I love the SEVEN too, but I need to see it in person to confirm those feelings. The front reminds me a lot of the Rivian R1T thanks to the horizontal and vertical light bars and aero-friendly curves, albeit with a signature Ioniq parametric pixel design.

Hyundai Ioniq 7 (SEVEN): One big problem

Hyundai says the car is designed to flow like a “premium lounge.” Hyundai

The rear end is another thing altogether. That massive flat back glass reminds me of a Mercedes Metris passenger van, and not in a good way. It does allow for an exceptionally spacious passenger cabin (with that ridiculous couch) but most SUV buyers don’t want a couch; they want a lot of room for stuff, and there’s no cargo space in this concept (except in the frunk, I assume).

Built on the same E-GMP platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (and Kia EV6), the long wheelbase and flat floor do open up a lot of design possibilities. In a press release, Hyundai says the “single, streamlined roofline and elongated wheelbase communicate a clear break from traditional SUVs powered by internal combustion.”

The back end is a flat sheet of glass, with a pixelated light bar at the bottom serving as the taillights and turn signals. Hyundai

“SEVEN dares to break from the beaten path,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Hyundai Global Design, in a press release. “SEVEN paves the way forward for what an SUV needs to become in the EV era with a unique aerodynamic pure form that does not compromise on its rugged personality.”

Hyundai Ioniq 7 (SEVEN): A clever feature

One thing that is clever is an interior airflow system inspired by passenger aircraft. There are two modes, one in which outside air is taken in through intakes in the roof rails, before being extracted through an exterior vent near the rear wheels. This forces airflow through the cabin and assures a constant supply of fresh air. Another, more direct mode, pulls air straight from the dashboard to the rear vents.

The interior of the final product probably won’t actually look like this, but it’s fun to dream. Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 7 (SEVEN) specs

The SEVEN concept is targeted to achieve an all-electric range in excess of 300 miles, while the 800-volt charging system could theoretically juice up the SEVEN from 10 to 80 percent in around 20 minutes. Hyundai does note that the SEVEN is merely a concept, and its specifications should not be considered to be from an upcoming production model.

The Ioniq 5 will go on sale in the next few months (and we’ll have a review of it in December), while the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 will be unveiled over the next year or two. The Hyundai SEVEN concept will be on display at AutoMobility LA at the LA Convention Center from November 19-28, 2021.

