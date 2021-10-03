It can be hard to roll out of bed and get your day started, but a good Bluetooth alarm clock can help make it much more pleasant. The best Bluetooth alarm clocks do so much more than just wake you up — beyond performing as speakers for playing music and podcasts, some double as sound machines, device chargers, or ambient lights that mimic the sunrise or sunset.

Arguably the most important thing to consider in a Bluetooth alarm clock is the alarm itself. You can’t go wrong with a classic buzzer, however, if waking up this way startles you or makes you feel groggy, you may want an alarm clock with multiple — and gentler — alarm tones, or one that allows you to wake up to your favorite song. You may also want to consider one with an ambient light that can be programmed to soften before bed to help you relax, and slowly brighten in the morning to wake you gradually, so you can start your day calm and refreshed. No matter which clock you pick, a dimmable display can be helpful for light sleepers, and a backup battery may be handy in case of power outages.

If you need help drowning out background sounds or a snoring partner, some options offer white noise or relaxing soundscapes, which will either be built right into the clock, or accessible through an app on your phone. If you really need help unwinding, you can opt for a model with a built-in essential oil diffuser, which can also be used during the day to enhance your environment.

Last, consider wireless or USB charging functionality, so your devices are powered up and ready to go in the morning, or smart assistant capabilities that go way beyond standard clocks

Whether you want a simple option with a few basic functions, or something a bit more sophisticated, here are the six best Bluetooth alarm clocks.

1. The overall best

Pros: 2 USB ports, ambient wake-up light, battery backup, day and date included on display

Coming in at a reasonable price point, the JBL Bluetooth speaker clock has a lot of great features, like a battery backup that ensures the clock will continue to function in a power outage and two integrated USB ports that provide convenient charging for devices by your bedside. Plus, reviewers have reported that the “sound quality is incredible,” and that it provides “decent bass and overall accurate tone,” making this a good pick if you’re planning to use your speaker often to stream music. The display also shows the day and date, and can be dimmed extra-low, so as not to disturb light sleepers who require near-total darkness. On the back side, there’s a soft ambient light that can be programmed to gently wake you up along with your alarm. Speaking of which, there are two alarms, and they can be set to a classic buzzer, one of several digital tones, or you can wake up to music streaming from your smartphone or a preset FM radio station.

While the clock doesn’t offer white or ambient noise programs, these can be streamed to the clock's speakers using Bluetooth.

Helpful review: “Perfect alarm clock. Sound quality is good, form factor is substantial, and functions work quite well. I was looking for something that could hook up to my phone via Bluetooth and sound good while also presenting options for wake up. This does the trick. [...] The wake up options include some nice sounds and an option to have the clock light up in conjunction which is a good feature.”

2. The best splurge

Pros: wireless charging + 2 USB ports, companion app has 10 white noise options and 10 alarm tones

Reviewers are pleased with the “crisp and clear sound” and “good bass” of the Anker Bluetooth alarm clock, and the sleek, minimalist design will look great on any nightstand. The clock has a built-in wireless charger that allows you to power Qi-compatible devices simply by setting them on top, plus there are two additional USB ports on the back to charge other electronics. The clock works in concert with the Soundcore app, so you can choose from 10 different wake-up sounds (including FM radio), and it also functions as a white noise machine, replete with 10 ambient sounds to help you relax and fall asleep. You can toggle between 12- and 24-hour time displays, and up to 15 separate alarms can be set using the device’s control panel or the app. The brightness can be dimmed or the display turned off completely. Choose from two colors: black and white.

Helpful review: “I really, really like this product. [...] I just love the wireless charger on top and the fabric clock all in one design. It's a really sturdy and heavy product so it doesn't move around when I'm searching for my phone in the dark. I highly recommend if you are looking for a clock and wireless charger.”

3. The best budget-friendly Bluetooth alarm clock

Pros: budget-friendly, built-in white noise machine, backup battery in case of power outage

Ringing up at a wallet-conscious price, the Sharp Bluetooth alarm clock has a built-in library of three color noise sounds and three nature sounds to help you fall asleep at night, but it only has one alarm tone — a traditional beep — to wake you up in the morning. (You also can only set one alarm — although there is a snooze button.) The controls on the top of the machine allow you to choose your preferred sounds, adjust volume, and dim the display’s brightness. If you want to make sure you don’t oversleep in the event of a power outage, you can install two AA batteries (not included) for peace of mind. According to one reviewer, it offers “decent sound quality,” and connects easily to a smartphone to play music, podcasts, or the radio via your preferred apps, but there’s no wireless charging capability and no USB ports.

Helpful review: “ I was initially just looking for a clock to put beside my bed, then I was just looking for a white noise machine. This product does both and more! The clock is excellent and you can adjust the brightness of the digits [...] On top of all of that it's also a Bluetooth speaker. I was genuinely shocked at the quality of the speaker...”

4. The best clock with an integrated smart assistant

Pros: voice control, smart assistant capabilities, can set multiple timers, multiple alarm sounds, can ask Alexa to wake you up with a certain song from preferred app

If you’re familiar with any of Amazon’s smart home devices, their Echo Dot smart speaker with a built-in clock offers all of the same conveniences, but with the benefit of being able to view the time, and set alarms and timers. The clock’s many functions can be programmed using voice control, or via the Alexa app on your phone, and you can dim the display brightness, queue up white noise, or stream music from your preferred app — reviewers rave about the “amazing” and “crystal clear” sound. You can set multiple individual alarms, and choose from several alarm tones, or ask Alexa to wake you up with a certain playlist or song.

Of course, you can also “converse” with Alexa, asking her questions about the weather, basic facts, or the news, and using the Dot’s smart home features, you can control connected devices (including lights and thermostats), as well as make and receive hands-free calls.

Helpful review: “I love my new Echo Dot with clock. My favorite feature is being able to set the display to the brightness level I want so when I turn the lights out, the display fades to a level I set. The sound quality is amazing too.”

5. The best for sleep hygiene

Pros: ambient light preps your for bed and gently wakes you, inline and app controls, reading light, premium subscription gives you access to meditations, soundscapes, and stories

If you’re working on your sleep hygiene, the Hatch Restore is a fantastic pick that functions as a white noise machine as well as a smart light. You can customize your nightly wind-down and morning wake-up routines with a range of soothing soundscapes and colors that promote healthy cortisol levels; use the companion app to set sunset scenes that make you sleepy and sunrise scenes that wake you up gently, so you start your day feeling refreshed. You can also use the app to control light intensity, color, and sounds to suit your preferences. There’s even a reading mode that offers a blue light-free glow that won’t interfere with your circadian rhythm.

While many customers use the Hatch for its extensive sound library and meditation and story time offerings, keep in mind that these features are only available with a monthly subscription to Hatch Premium (a free trial is included with purchase). While the Hatch has some truly admirable upgraded features, it does have some notable drawbacks: You can’t stream music from your phone to the device, there’s no FM radio or battery backup, and there are no USB ports or wireless charging functionality. That being said, if you’re looking for something that can help get your sleep on track, this is the one.

Helpful review: “This was the best thing I have ever found to help with my insomnia. I used to take hours to fall asleep and wake up multiple times a night. Now I rarely wake up in the night and fall asleep either during the guided meditation or just as the white noise begins. I love waking up gently and not to a blaring phone alarm, and I’ve been able to stop doomscrolling at night since I can keep my phone out of reach. Highly recommend!”

6. The best Bluetooth alarm clock & diffuser

Pros: built-in essential oil diffuser and sound machine, LED light, USB port

This multifunctional device from HoMedics creates a soothing sleep and wake-up experience by combining an alarm clock with six tones, sound machine, smart LED light, and aromatherapy diffuser — all in one. The clock is pre-programmed with six LED light colors, as well as six relaxing nature sounds, which can operate on automatic timers for 30, 60, or 90 minutes. Three essential oils are included for use with the optional aromatherapy diffuser, which can be programmed to mist soothing fragrance to help you relax before sleep, or energize you in the morning. You can connect your phone to the Bluetooth speaker to play music or podcasts, and everything can be adjusted on the simple control panel — no app necessary. There’s also a single USB port on the back of the machine that lets you charge a device, but note that this option does not have a battery backup.

Helpful review: “Let’s just appreciate everything this machine offers! Essential oil diffuser, night light (rotating colors or can hold on one), clock/alarm with display brightness adjustable dimmed down 3 levels, sound machine (with varying volumes), and Bluetooth speaker... all in one sleek modern unit! Bought this 2-3 year ago and still love it and amazed at all its functions!”