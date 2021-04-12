If you ask me, there's no better feeling than waking up refreshed after having a good night's sleep (or even a solid midday nap — because, yes, those are also important). In fact, getting enough sleep is beneficial for your mental and physical health — and if you find yourself constantly tossing and turning after hitting the sheets, it may be worth checking out some products to help you snooze better. Luckily, Amazon is full of things that’ve helped reviewers sleep well.

Whether you have issues with physical discomfort, external noise, or even the temperature and lighting in your bedroom, there are simple fixes that you can implement to help improve your sleeping pattern — and many reviewers have already vouched for them. On this list, you'll find many items that restless sleepers on Amazon swear by. From under-the-bed night lights, aromatherapy treatments, and soothing Epsom salt baths to weighted blankets, humidifiers, and memory foam pillows, you're sure to find plenty of things that might help you sleep better.

Whether they’re used alone or in conjunction with one another, these remedies can help you get a peaceful and restful night of sleep. If you have any doubts, check out what customers have already said.

1. A down alternative comforter that feels like a cloud

This down alternative comforter will keep you cozy throughout the night. It's made with a soft microfiber outer and high-quality fiber inner that's suitable for all-season use. Meanwhile, the box style stitching prevents the comforter's fluffy filling from shifting, leaving you with evenly distributed warmth and comfort as you rest. Use it alone or in conjunction with your favorite duvet cover.

Positive customer review: “This comforter is beautiful. It is also very soft. The thickness is perfect. I can finally sleep at night with a comforter on and not burn up!”

2. The sleek fitness watch that keeps track of your sleep

Keep track of your sleep schedule and daily routine with this fitness and activity tracker. The smart device comes with Amazon Alex built in for easy use and access to your favorite features where you can keep tabs on your heart rate, steps, sleeping patterns, and more. It even offers a 15-day battery life for long-term use without needed to recharge.

Positive customer review: “Man... the battery life is insane. I have SMS, Phone call, heart rate, sleep monitor, and other app notifications turned on 24/7 and this watch is at 72% after 11 days.”

3. A calming star projector that simulates the night sky

Bring peace and calmness to your resting space with this star projector. The timer function allows you to program it to shut off at a specific time, while the spinning and color-changing features give you the option to customize as desired. It charges via USB cord or four AAA batteries for simple, cordless use.

Positive customer review: “Every night I am able to see the moon and stars upon my bedroom ceiling. This is nice to help you get to sleep and great for meditation. I love it!”

4. This foaming Epsom salt bath that relaxes & soothes

Relax and release tension with a nice soak in this foaming Epsom salt formula. It's packed with soothing lavender essential oils that help promote better sleep while calming tense muscles. Pour this luxurious potion into your next bath for a total recharge of your mind, body, and soul.

Positive customer review: “I use this stuff all the time I love putting it in a hot bath it makes my skin feel so good and when I get done with my bath I feel so good and when I go to lay in the bed I go straight to sleep.”

5. An under-the-bed night light that’s motion activated

This under-the-bed night light provides ease and comfort when you move about at night. It offers a soft glow that's motion activated when your feet hit the floor (or by a timer that can be set to your desired preferences). They're super simple to install, equipped with an adhesive backing that easily peels off.

Positive customer review: “It is the perfect amount of light to show you the way and not too bright to wake you up from your deep sleep! We would highly recommend this to anyone looking for a lighted way in the dark!”

6. These soft & roomy pajamas

These cozy pajamas feature a roomy cut that moves easily while you sleep. Made of a cotton and polyester blend, they’re airy and breathable, keeping you warm while preventing you from getting too hot and sweaty. The pants feature an adjustable elastic waistband, and the shirt's button-front design allows for easy on and off. Select from a variety of colors and plaid patterns.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large, 3X — 5X

Positive customer review: “Feels great to sleep in, not too hot not too cold. Material is comfortable.”

7. The sealing strip that blocks out light & noise

Alleviate air, dust, and sound from entering your home with these sealer strip roll. Use it on windows, doors, sliding glass, and more to add insulation. Made of durable foam, it’s waterproof, windproof, and made with adhesive backing for easy installation.

Positive customer review: “I have roommates who always watch TV loudly until midnight so I purchased this to seal the gap in my door. It really reduced 90% of the noise from living room!!! I can finally have a nice sleep!!!”

8. A weighted blanket that feels like a hug

This weighted blanket prevents tossing and turning for a more restful sleep. When purchased at 10% of your total body weight, it gives the feeling of a comforting hug. The durable design features squared pockets that ensure that the interior glass beads stay in place for even distribution.

Positive customer review: “This is my absolute favorite and most used purchase from Amazon. I can no longer sleep without this blanket.”

9. These dimmers that block light from electronic screens

Reduce the distraction of lighted electronics with these dimming sheets. Simply peel and stick them onto your tech screens to eliminate 50% to 80% of light coming from them. Each sheet is easy to apply and shouldn’t leave behind residue after use.

Positive customer review: “I use them on my coffee pot, my power supply for my alarm, and even my sound machine. They work great. They dull that light just enough, and now I sleep without that glare. It is great.”

10. This realistic moon lamp that sets the mood

Set the mood for a good night's rest with this moon lamp. It offers 16 colors that can flash, fade, and strobe to your desired preferences and comes with remote and touch-control features. The rechargeable battery allows for cordless use — but you can also charge it via an adapter, computer, or power bank when needed.

Positive customer review: “It’s perfect as a nightlight and illuminated the room enough that I can navigate easily, and it’s so soothing that I passed out into a deep sleep with it on.”

11. A magnesium-infused lotion that acts as a sleep aid

Lather in this soothing lotion for a night of restful slumber. Complete with a blend of magnesium, lavender, and chamomile, this formula acts as a natural sleep aid by relaxing the mind and muscles before bed. Simply apply 30 mins before heading to sleep to enjoy the effects.

Positive customer review: “It amazes me how by using the lotion on my feet and my neck, before I go to bed, my sleep has gotten better. I also like that the lotion is not sticky. It has no strong scent, but a hint of lavender & chamomile.”

12. An alarm clock that mimics the natural sunrise

This sunrise simulation clock can help you wake up to the feeling of the gradual sunrise. There are seven color-changing lights that you can choose, three LED time display brightnesses, and 20 lighting brightnesses that are adjustable. It also offers seven natural sounds such as ocean waves, wind chimes, and soft music so that you awake feeling rejuvenated and refreshed at night.

Positive customer review: “Since getting this clock my sleep has been much better. I wake up not feeling tired but refreshed.”

13. A calming essential oil blend that’s made for sleep

Feel a sense of calmness before bed with this sleep essential oil blend. It's packed with ingredients such as Dutch lavender, clary sage, and chamomile to promote restful sleep and comfort. Place few drops on your body or pillows and bedding to relax all night long.

Positive customer review: “Love this scent! The lavender is very noticeable which I really like! I have definitely noticed a difference in my relaxation before bed when I use this. I also seem to get a deeper sleep. Will be buying this again!”

14. A soothing projector that’s also a white noise machine

Calm, relax or entertain yourself with this light machine. This light projector features seven different mixes for a northern lights effect, along with six white noises to help relax your mind. Equipped with Bluetooth capabilities, it can also be connected to your cellphone or tablet to play your favorite music. There's also a remote control and timer that gives your full control of the machine's rotation, brightness, and volume.

Positive customer review: “The light and its modes are mesmerizing and pleasing to look at. The sound is soothing to the ears as well. This product single-handedly renovated my room and made me sleep a lot deeper.”

15. This ventilated pillow made with gel memory foam

This memory foam pillow is soft and comfortable, providing a cozy place to rest your head while helping to relieve pressure. Made of ventilated materials, it maximizes air circulation to create a more breathable sleeping environment. The standard-sized pillow comes with a removable cover that is machine washable.

Positive customer review: “Very comfortable! I like that it doesn't seem to get too hot on warm nights and it doesn't freeze on cold ones. It really helps me sleep.”

16. The body pillow that comforts you from head to toe

This large body pillow offers medium support as you sleep. However, since it’s made with a memory fiber inner, it remains soft while you use it. However you choose to sleep with it — under your head, between your knees, or both — you have comfortable options.

Positive customer review: “Very well made and extremely comfortable, have made our sleeping or lounging in bed experience a lot more pleasant!”

17. A bamboo sheet set that’s perfect for hot sleepers

Made with cooling bamboo fibers, these bed sheets are breathable, moisture-wicking, and soft against the skin. The fitted sheet features 16-inch deep pockets and all-around elastic for a secure fit and comes accompanied by a flat sheet and two pillowcases. Great for hot sleepers, this set is available in a variety of colors for your choosing.

Available sizes: Twin — California King

Positive customer review: “They feel like high quality sheets and the few nights I have slept on them have been the greatest I slept in a long time. Highly recommend these sheets, especially if you sweat during sleep.”

18. This cool-mist humidifier with an auto shut-off feature

Use this cool-mist humidifier to moisturize the air for up to 16 hours at a time for a more breathable and restful atmosphere. It features a 1.5-liter tank that's great for medium-sized rooms and comes with an optional night light that provides a warming glow. The automatic shut-off feature turns the device off whenever the water level becomes too low or the water tank is removed.

Positive customer review: “This humidifier has been great for adding moisture into the air and also seems to cool off the room a little bit when used with a fan. I have been getting more restful sleep since using this humidifier at night.”

19. A white noise machine that offers 6 soothing sounds

Place this noise machine in your room for your choice of six soothing sounds. It loops calming sounds of white noise, a fan, the ocean, rain, a water stream, or a summer night to block out outside noise and bring a sense of calmness to your home. Equipped with an optional timer, this lightweight design easily fits into your bag for convenient travel.

Positive customer review: “My sleep has been forever changed by this miracle machine!”

20. A smooth satin pillowcase for your body pillow

Insert your body pillow into this satin case for additional comfort. The smooth texture feels good against your skin, but it can also help reduce hair tangling. It uses an envelope closure to hold your pillow securely as you rest, and there’s a large selection of colors available for your choosing.

Positive customer review: “These cases are wonderful. They do not pull my hair and sleep very, very comfortable.”

21. A natural sleep supplement with a pinch of melatonin

One serving — aka two of these veggie capsules — will add .5 milligrams of melatonin to your system when taken before bedtime. The non-addictive supplement also uses 100 milligrams of rutaecarpine per serving to help your body metabolize and remove caffeine, which can also make it easier to fall asleep. Other key components are L-glycine and L-theanine, two amino acids which can also help improve the quality of your slumber while reducing stress.

Positive customer review: “After taking Genius Sleep Aid for a few weeks now I am quite impressed. I take 2 capsules about an hour before bed. Once I lay down I am out and I sleep like a rock for the entire night.”

22. The mask & headphone combo that’s cozy to sleep in

This headphone and sleep mask combo offers the best of both worlds. Crafted with a headset inside, it allows you to listen to your favorite tunes while shielding your eyes from outside light. It's soft and comfortable and works to block out ambient noise as you rest. The built-in Bluetooth and rechargeable battery ensure easy connectivity and wireless use throughout the night.

Positive customer review: “I sleep on my side and these headphones allow me to continue to do that even while these are on. They are extremely comfortable and have even moved these down to cover my eyes.”

23. A vegan sleep balm made with natural ingredients

This calming balm is made of premium ingredients that encourage restful sleep. It's made with natural ylang-ylang, eucalyptus, peppermint, and lavender essential oils for soothing effects that help relax your mind before bedtime. The vegan formula is great for all skin types and can be rubbed on before bed for the best results.

Positive customer review: “Can’t go to sleep without this! Smells nice too.”

24. An infinity pillow that helps you sleep while traveling

This unique infinity pillow is made of bamboo for breathable and comfortable wear. Use it to support your head and neck while resting on airplanes, trains, automobiles, and more. It offers 360-degree support and adjusts to fit any situation needed.

Positive customer review: “This is still the best pillow in the world. Love it. Love how it’s cool to the touch always. It withstands weekly washings with zero fading. Even with many washings, it’s just as soft and fluffy. I don’t want to sleep with any other pillow.”

25. This smart dimmer switch that responds to your voice

Operate this smart dimmer switch from anywhere in your home with hands-free voice control using Alexa and Google Assistant. Use it to turn out lights, control music, and more without ever having to leave your bed. Perfect for bedtime, it can be used to create different mood lights with the specified brightness for your daily activities or programmed to shut on and off after you fall off to sleep.

Positive customer review: “I bought this switch to read in bed at night without having to get up to turn off the lights when I'm ready to sleep. It works just as I had hoped”

26. An acupressure mat & pillow set that helps reduce tension

Lie down on this acupressure mat and pillow set for the natural reduction of pain, muscle tension, and headaches. Made of cushioned foam, thousands of tiny pressure "needles" hit points on your body that help improve circulation, stimulate the senses, and help you rest. Use it daily to maximize results.

Positive customer review: “I [lie] on the mat and pillow every night before I go to sleep. It helps me to unwind and relax. I get the best night sleep when I do this.”

27. These blackout curtains that reduce light, air & noise

Block out unwanted outside light with this set of blackout curtains. Each set comes with two panels that feature six silver grommets for easy hanging, and they can block out 85% to 99% of sunlight and UV rays. They're also thermally insulated to help regulate the temperature, protect furniture and upholstery, and reduce noise. Choose from an array of brilliant colors.

Positive customer review: “Great product, and fits perfectly! I bought 2 sets, and they give me great sleep. Be sure to set your alarm, you won't know what time it is lol (in a good way). Love the colors and they are wrinkle free, and come with cool tassels to brunch them together or separately.”

28. An amber light bulb that’s easier to sleep with

These gentle amber light bulbs can help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Made to emit a soft, yellow light, they reduce harsh blue beams and work to stimulate your body’s natural melatonin production for a restful night. Use them in any room to prevent eyestrain and discomfort.

Positive customer review: “I don't know how or why these work so well and I don't care. They don't make any noise and the light is soft and gentle. I am able to fall straight to sleep now after an hour of reading under these light bulbs. Remarkable.”

29. A memory foam knee pillow that’s great for side sleepers

This knee pillow is a dream come true for side sleepers. It comfortably supports your legs and knees for proper alignment while easing various pressure points. Made of ventilated memory foam, this pillow leg pillow also absorbs body heat so you can sleep cool and comfortably all night long.

Positive customer review: “I can't believe it took me this long to find this product. It is priceless. My quality of sleep has gone way up.”

30. The mattress topper that adds a layer of soft comfort

Place this topper on any mattress to add a plush layer of comfort to your resting place. It's made of high-quality materials that help reduce strain on your neck, back, and shoulders — and the super breathable composition also ensures that things won't get too hot as you rest.

Positive customer review: “I bought this to help me get better sleep and it really does work. This is so comfy and I've been using it for a couple months now and it's still fluffy. If I could give this more than five stars I absolutely would.”

31. A lumbar pillow that helps with spinal alignment

You can help alleviate back pain with this wedge pillow that supports your lower back while optimizing spinal alignment. Made with high-density memory foam that's soft and breathable, it provides relaxing comfort and comes with a cover that removes for easy laundering. A must-have for side, back, and stomach sleepers, this pillow can help you rest peacefully night after night.

Positive customer review: “This is the best investment I’ve made for a better sleep at night. I suffer from sciatica and back pain and I can’t sleep without it. I take it to trips, vacations and everywhere I know I am going to be sleeping at.”

32. This Himalayan night lamp that emits a soothing glow

You'll reap amazing benefits from this Himalayan salt night light. It’s made with pure crystal salts from the Himalayan mountains and plugs directly into the outlet of your choice. The lighting also provides a cozy ambiance that allows you to see while not being a bright distraction.

Positive customer review: “I received this as a gift from my mother after I kept getting nasty sinus infections. It changed my life and I will not sleep without it.”