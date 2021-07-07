Ford Bronco 2021 price, specs, release date, and how to buy the most anticipated truck in years

There are only a handful of vehicles with the cultural impact of the Ford Bronco. Whether it's the OJ Simpson chase or simply decades of memories of the original, there’s something special about the Bronco.

Old school purists, as always, are very upset about the Bronco (like they were for the Mustang Mach-E or basically anything else that’s new and different). They’re wrong, as always. I just drove the new Bronco and it’s fantastic on-road and off.

Buyers think so too — some variants of the Bronco won’t be delivered until 2022, and that’s after a year of delays thanks to Covid and semiconductor shortages. Still, if you pick one up, know that it’s worth the wait.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ford’s new, Jeep-killing off-road monster, from the Ford Bronco’s release date to price and mileage to all the best features.

What’s the 2021 Ford Bronco price?

The 2021 Ford Bronco being assembled at the Ford Michigan factory. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News/Getty Images

It’s complicated. There are seven trim levels and a bunch of different option packages to choose from. Let’s break them down.

The Bronco starts at $29,995 after destination charges for the Base 2-door. That truck comes with a 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost inline-4 engine, 4WD, and a seven-speed manual transmission (a normal 6-speed plus a single ultra-low speed crawler gear).

A similarly equipped Base 4-door model is $34,695, though it comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission (the manual is only available in the 2-door Bronco).

Optional in the Base is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 ($1,895) and the off-road-focused Sasquatch package ($7,385, including Advanced 4x4 with on-demand engagement).

Then there are six other trims, all adding different accessories:

Big Bend ($34,880 2-door / $37,375 4-door) - Creature comforts and off-road capability

Black Diamond ($37,545/$40,040) - Ourdoor adventure

Outer Banks ($40,450/$42,945) - Luxury on-road focused

Badlands ($43,590/$46,085) - Ultimate 4x4 capabilities

Wildtrak ($48,475/$51,615) - 4x4 with high-speed off-road capabilities

First Edition ($58,410/$62,605) - Badlands mechanicals, Outer Banks interior, and Wildtrak exterior

All these prices include a $1,495 destination charge. The sold-out, limited to 7,000 units First Edition is basically fully loaded.

There are four option packages with varying different features: Mid, High, Lux, and Sasquatch. Some of the trims include them already. Sasquatch is available on every trim.

All versions of the Bronco can be built and priced on Ford’s website.

What is the 2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch Package?

The Bronco has a wide variety of aftermarket accessories. Ford

The wonderfully named Sasquatch Package is Ford’s off-road offering, which includes a whole bunch of features to make life easier if you wander off the pavement. It’s available on every trim level and includes 35-inch tires (not currently available from the factory on the Jeep Wrangler), electronic-locking front and rear differentials, 4.7:1 final drive ratio, high-clearance suspension, and position-sensitive Bilstein shock absorbers.

How much does a used 2021 Ford Bronco cost?

As it’s a brand new vehicle, there aren’t any used Broncos out yet and probably won’t be until next year.

What’s the fuel economy of the 2021 Ford Bronco?

There are a few different numbers depending on which model you get, but it varies from an EPA-estimated 17-22 mpg depending on whether you’re in the city or highway:

7-Speed manual with 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4: 20/22/21 city/highway/combined

10-speed automatic with 2.3-liter in Base/Big Bend/Outer Banks trims: 20/22/21

Automatic with 2.3-liter and Black Diamond: 18/18/18

Automatic with 2.3-liter and Badlands: 18/17/17

Automatic with 2.3-liter and Wildtrak, First Edition, or any Sasquatch-equipped trim: 18/18/18

Automatic with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and Base/Big Bend/Outer Banks/Black Diamond: 18/20/19

Automatic with 2.7-liter and Badlands trim: 17/18/17

Automatic with 2.7-liter and Wildtrak, First Edition, or any Sasquatch-equipped trim: 17/17/17

The Bronco comes in two- and four-door models depending on how much people and stuff you want to bring along. Ford

How much can the 2021 Ford Bronco tow?

Most Bronco trims can tow 3,500 pounds, but a few different configurations are slightly less.

What safety features does the 2021 Ford Bronco have?

The Bronco includes a number of standard and optional safety features.

Standard features include auto high beam headlights, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, and a rearview camera.

Optional features include blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, a 360-degree camera, ultrasonic parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control.

What's the 2021 Ford Bronco’s top speed?

Ford doesn’t say, but it’s safe to say that it isn’t a speed demon.

How much horsepower and torque does the 2021 Ford Bronco have?

The 2-door Bronco has a shorter wheelbase which is preferred for better maneuverability on tight off-road trails. Ford

There are two engine options in the Bronco, a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder, and a more powerful 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6. The manual transmission is only available with the smaller engine in the 2-door Bronco.

The four-cylinder has 275 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque. If you use premium fuel, those numbers go up to 300 and 325.

The V6 has 315 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Again, if you use premium fuel, those go up to 330 and 415.

What’s in the 2021 Ford Bronco G.O.A.T. modes?

There are five to seven different G.O.A.T. modes depending on which Bronco you get. G.O.A.T. stands for Goes Over Any Type of Terrain and refers back to the original GOAT code name for the ‘60s-era Ford Bronco.

There’s:

Normal Eco, Sport Sand Mud/Ruts Slippery Baja Rock Crawl

All electronically controllable equipment is adjusted, including front- and rear-differential lockers, 4x4 mode, steering gear, throttle control, and more.

What is Ford Bronco Trail Control?

The G.O.A.T modes adjust a variety of different components of the car to optimize them for different driving conditions. Ford

Trail Control is cruise control for low-speed off-roading. It allows you to set a speed in 0.5 MPH increments and the car will maintain that speed by applying throttle or braking inputs to each wheel as necessary.

When active, you only need to steer while the car maintains speed regardless of what else is going on. It’s similar to the Crawl Control feature in the Toyota 4Runner or Tacoma.

What is Trail One-Pedal Drive in the 2021 Ford Bronco?

One-Pedal Drive works just like an electric car. Press the throttle to go and release it to stop.

Sometimes in off-road situations, drivers need to apply the brake and gas simultaneously. This feature is meant to make that unnecessary and help make off-roading simpler.

What is Trail Turn Assist in the 2021 Ford Bronco?

Activated via a button on the dash, Trail Turn Assist will brake the inner rear wheel on sharp turning maneuvers to help the Bronco turn more sharply. It’s very helpful in the right situations.

How much water can the 2021 Ford Bronco ford?

A Bronco with the Sasquatch Package equipped can ford up to 33.5 inches of water.

The Bronco can ford up to 33.5 inches of water, if spec’d with the Sasquatch Package. Ford

What is the Bronco Off-Roadeo?

It’s a 4x4 amusement park for adults. The first is located outside Austin, Texas and three more are planned for Moab, Utah; outside Las Vegas, Nevada; and in the northeast United States.

Bronco buyers will get a free day at the facility to learn how to off-road (there are classes targeted to both novices and experts), as well as proper trail etiquette and environmental awareness for exploring the great outdoors.

What is the release date of the 2021 Ford Bronco?

Production and deliveries of the new Bronco began in June 2021. That said, production is slow thanks to a global semiconductor shortage, and new Bronco 2- and 4-door orders likely won’t arrive until 2022.

How can I buy the 2021 Ford Bronco?

Bronco production finally began early this month. You can place a (refundable) reservation Ford’s website and your local Ford dealer will reach out to confirm your order. You can also just contact your local Ford dealer directly. But be warned, Ford has taken nearly 200,000 orders and many new orders won’t be filled until at least 2022.

Broncos may be found at some local dealers as some reservations are cancelled, but be prepared to pay full price — or more.