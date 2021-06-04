Ford Bronco: When and where thrill-seekers can try this off-road beast

Ro-day-oh
Buy a Ford Bronco and get a free ride at the roadeo.
The new Bronco is billed as an off-road beast and Ford is opening four “Off-Roadeo” schools across the United States to let buyers get behind the wheel of a Bronco ahead of the delivery of their new truck. Those deliveries are expected to begin this summer.
The first will open on June 28 outside of Austin, Texas.
Three more are expected later this year: one in Mt. Potosi, Nevada, another in Moab, Utah, and the final tied to an undisclosed location somewhere in the Northeast.
Bronco buyers will get a complimentary visit to their local location to spend a day or two learning the ins and outs of four-wheelin’.