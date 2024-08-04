Let no one say that nothing happens in House of the Dragon. Sure, its second season has been slower than your typical drama, and despite teasing a major struggle between two Targaryen factions, the Game of Thrones spin-off is taking its sweet time delivering the goods. But that doesn’t mean these past seven episodes have been uneventful; sacrifices were made at the battle of Rook’s Rest, allegiances have formed and fractured, and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) has endured one trippy vision after the next.

It all comes to a head in House of the Dragon’s latest episode, which is also its Season 2 finale. It seems safe to expect a narrative departure here, especially after weeks of quiet character development. This episode will capitalize on a season’s worth of build-up and kick off the Dance of Dragons in earnest, and in true Thrones fashion, no character (or dragon) is truly safe... which is what makes it so thrilling to watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 Episode 8 of House of the Dragon, from its premiere date to what plot details have been revealed.

What is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 release date?

Team Black is officially ready for battle. HBO

Episodes of House of the Dragon premiere Sundays on HBO and Max. Episode 8, the season finale, will be available on Sunday, August 4.

What is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 release time?

Like Game of Thrones and countless other HBO hits, House of the Dragon airs on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. Episode 8 will be available to stream on Max at the same time.

Is there a trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8?

Yes! House of the Dragon’s season finale preview aired alongside Episode 7, and it teases a massive clash between Team Green and Team Black. Check out the sneak peek below, and brace for the Dance of Dragons to finally begin in earnest.

What is the plot of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8?

In House of the Dragon’s Season 2 finale, the Targaryens are officially taking the gloves off. Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) has mustered an army of dragon riders, while her King Consort Daemon (Matt Smith) has amassed an army of men in the Riverlands, but whether he’ll finally settle his affairs and pledge his fealty to Rhaenyra remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, in King’s Landing, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) attempts to keep her son Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) in check. “You wish to rule the Seven Kingdoms,” she tells the Prince Regent, “but you reign ruin.” Whatever happens in this week’s episode, it’s safe to assume Aemond will find himself at the center of a violent clash, while his reclusive and troubled sister, Helaena, also appears to be finally joining the fray. The finale teaser sees the Targaryens fighting on land, in the sky, and at sea, so hopefully this episode will deliver the action fans have been holding out for all season.

How many episodes of House of the Dragon are left?

House of the Dragon Season 2 only has eight episodes, two less than its inaugural season. Episode 8 will therefore bring this chapter of House of the Dragon to a close, but the show’s not done yet.

Will there be a House of the Dragon Season 3?

Yes, House of the Dragon has been officially renewed for Season 3, which means the Dance of Dragons will continue. Production for such an elaborate show often takes some time, but there’s still plenty of story to dig into, so hopefully it won’t take too long for House of the Dragon to return.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 premieres Sunday, August 4 on HBO and Max.