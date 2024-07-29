How Many Dragons are on Team Black and Team Green in House of the Dragon?

The Dance of Dragons is aptly named. Ultimately, it rarely matters how many armies you raise or how smart your strategies are. Once a dragon enters the field, it has to be met with an opposing dragon or it will run rampant and destroy everything in its path.

In House of the Dragon Season 2, each side is bolstering its ranks in preparation for the big finale. But with both the Greens and the Blacks gaining new assets in Episode 7, keeping all these weaponized lizards straight can get confusing. Here’s a full list of which dragons belong to which side, and how useful they’ll be in this upcoming season finale.

How Many Dragons are on Team Black?

Episode 7 began with Rhaenyra recruiting Addam of Hull to her side. HBO

Many of Rhaenyra’s dragons are grown and ready to fight, but she had a severe lack of dragon riders. Her attempt to find a Targaryen within other royal houses only resulted in Ser Steffon Darklyn being burnt to a crisp.

At Mysaria’s urging, she expanded her search to the smallfolk, where she found dozens of silver-haired illegitimate cousins. Bringing them to the dragons led to many casualties, but Hugh Hammer was able to claim Vermithor, and Silverwing was claimed by Ulf the White.

Not every dragon needs to be claimed so formally, as an encounter in the wild can be enough to form a bond. Addam of Hull turned a dangerous encounter with Seasmoke into a success, and a boon for Rhaenyra’s battle efforts. With all of these new additions, the Blacks now have seven battle-ready dragons to defend Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne:

Syrax, ridden by Rhaenyra Targaryen

Caraxes, ridden by Daemon Targaryen

Vermax, ridden by Jacaerys Velaryon

Moondancer, ridden by Baela Targaryen

Seasmoke, ridden by Addam of Hull

Vermithor, ridden by Hugh Hammer

Silverwing, ridden by Ulf the White

This count may rise to eight in the finale, as Rhaena is investigating a wild dragon in the Vale. In Episode 7, we even see her run away from her traveling party to track it down. In the books, this dragon is called Sheepstealer, and considering the number of sheep skulls we’ve seen charred by dragonfire, it looks like Rhaena will claim him soon.

How Many Dragons are on Team Green?

Aemond may make up for his family’s lack of dragons with Vhagar’s size. HBO

The Greens may control the Iron Throne and King’s Landing, but their strength in dragons leaves something to be desired. They have Aemond’s Vhagar, the largest dragon in Westeros, but during the Battle of Rook’s Rest, Aemond’s friendly fire injured Sunfyre, Aegon’s dragon, putting him out of commission for the rest of the conflict.

But in Episode 7, the Greens found a substitute rider in Daeron Targaryen, Alicent’s son. Sent to Oldtown as a ward of the Hightowers, his mother’s side of the family, the Hightowers, Daeron hasn’t shown up in House of the Dragon yet. But Prince Regent Aemond was informed that Daeron’s dragon Tessarion had taken wing, meaning the Greens have one more dragon at their disposal.

That brings Team Green to four dragons:

Vhagar, ridden by Aemond Targaryen

Sunfyre, ridden by Aegon Targaryen

Dreamfyre, ridden by Helaena Targaryen

Tessarion, ridden by Daeron Targaryen

Vhagar’s size could be enough to level the playing field, although with Sunfyre unable to fight, the Greens have less than half the numbers of the Blacks’ dragon army. House of the Dragon’s Season 2 finale will show us just how these creatures stack up against each other, and whether that disparity will play a role.

