The Future of Mental Health: Editor’s Letter

Dear Readers,

When the world shut down in March 2020, the lonely months that ensued brought a spotlight to a reality we already knew: America was dealing with a severe mental health crisis. In 2021, the National Institute of Mental Health estimated that one in five adults in the United States was living with a mental illness.

Despite this, both our understanding of what causes these conditions and the tools we have to treat them have been slow to progress. But we may, finally, be making moves.

In our latest issue, The Future of Mental Health, we take a deep dive into the technologies that may transform the way we think about and address mental health and where humanity could go if we succeed. In this issue, we reveal how our minds could be the final red tape keeping us from Mars, how our smartphones could contain the secret sauce to detecting mental health conditions, and whether the ultimate psychedelic trip could exist in virtual reality.

Welcome to the Future of Mental Health.

The Editors