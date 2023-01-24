Polestar is bringing some serious upgrades to its 2024 model of the Polestar 2. The updated hatchback will have more powerful motors, quicker charging times, longer ranges, and new tech features, upgrading almost every spec that matters when it comes to electric vehicles.

Polestar first introduced the Polestar 2 in February 2019, which many considered to be the automaker's direct challenge to the Tesla Model 3. Polestar now offers three EVs, including the Polestar 2, all featuring a minimalist design philosophy mixed with a ton of functionality. Polestar has done well for itself, selling around 21,000 cars within the first six months of 2022, and the upgraded Polestar 2 model should help the it carry its momentum into 2023.

The latest Polestar 2 can get up to 394 miles. Polestar

More power — Polestar’s biggest change to its Polestar 2 can be seen with the single-motor models that are now rear-wheel drive, instead of front-wheel drive. The updated single-motor Polestar 2 gets up to 220 kW of power output and higher torque at 490 Nm, resulting in a 0 to 60 mph at around 6.2 seconds.

The dual-motor model has a rear-drive bias since Polestar rebalanced the drivetrain and torque ratio. The more powerful variant gets up to 310 kW and produces 740 Nm of torque, with a 0 to 60 mph at around 4.5 seconds. You can still add the optional Performance Pack, which gives you an even faster 0 to 60 mph at around 4.2 seconds.

The 2024 model of the Polestar 2 will still have the single-motor, dual-motor, standard-range, and long-range options. Polestar

Better range — The improved batteries translate to 518 km of range, or roughly 321 miles, for the standard range, single-motor model, while the long-range dual-motor version gets 591 km, or about 367 miles, on a full charge. The model that can travel the farthest on a single charge is still the long-range, single-motor model, but it now gets up to 635 km or roughly 394 miles.

The longer ranges are made possible by the improved 82 kWh batteries in the long-range models, and the upgraded 69 kWh batteries in the standard-range models. The updated batteries also support 205 kW DC fast charging for the long-range edition, while the standard range can fast charge at 135 kW.

Despite the larger battery capacity, Polestar says the carbon emissions for its latest Polestar 2 will actually be reduced, dropping down 1.1 tons to 5.9 tons per car.

On the tech side, Polestar will incorporate its SmartZone system that we first saw with the Polestar 3. The system includes front-facing cameras and mid-range radar, but Polestar 2 drivers will also have driver awareness features and a wireless phone charger to round out the tech features.

The newer Polestar 2 will be more expensive, starting at around $55,000. Polestar

Pumped up price — Polestar has already made the 2024 model of its Polestar 2 available to order for European customers at its website. Polestar is expecting to make its first deliveries of the updated Polestar 2 in the third quarter of the year to Europe, with other markets coming after. Polestar upped the price with the new Polestar 2, which starts at €50,190, or around $55,000. That’s a notable price change from the starting price of the 2023 model of the Polestar 2, which starts at $48,4000.

The upgrade to the 2024 model certainly seems worth the price difference. The 2024 model may be a bit disappointing to those who own the 2023 Polestar 2 since they don’t get the latest perks. Still, the fact that Polestar is making such major changes with its latest iteration means that the automaker is set on making its cars a true Tesla alternative.