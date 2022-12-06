This electric SUV from Scotland makes Tesla’s Cybertruck look sleek

Forget the ultra-curvy aesthetic we’re seeing with most new electric vehicles. The upstart automaker from Scotland, Munro Vehicles, is all about the sharp edges and a boxy build as we can see with its MK1. Munro recently announced its flagship EV which is designed to be a 4x4 that’s fully capable in off-road conditions.

Munro Vehicles is relatively new to the EV scene, getting its start in Glasgow, Scotland in 2019. The company wants its EVs to be known for reliability and longevity but is also focused on the offroading segment of the EV world. You can clearly see its ideology with the MK1, which Munro says should last more than 50 years so long as you do routine maintenance and refurbishments.

Munro’s MK1 will start production in 2023. Munro

Packing tons of power — Munro designed the MK1 to handle commercial uses, so it can carry up to 2,200 pounds of cargo while also being able to tow up to 7,700 lbs. The Scottish automaker is offering the MK1 in a few configurations, including the choice between a 220kW or 280kW motor and the option of a 61kWh or a 82kWh battery pack. The larger battery pack offers up to 190 miles and up to 16 hours of off-road usage on a single charge.

The MK1 can be fully charged in 3.5 hours on a 22kW AC outlet, but can also fast charge in 30 minutes using DC fast chargers. The Munro MK1 will top out at 80 mph, has a peak torque of 700 Nm, and will hit 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds with the 280kW motor installed.

With specs like those, the MK1 can potentially compete with Tesla’s Cybertruck — at least on paper. Munro is starting the price for its first EV at around $61,000, which would fall below the Cybertruck’s most expensive three-motor version that’s expected to start at around $70,000. However, we’re expecting cheaper starting prices for the Cybertruck at around $40,000. It’s also worth noting that the Munro is being geared more toward commercial usage, instead of the consumer-facing Cybertruck.

Munro MK1 is as boxy as it is rugged. Munro

Coming to the U.S. soon — Munro says it’s planning to build 50 of its first model in 2023 at its headquarters in East Kilbridge. The Scottish company is planning to expand operations and produce up to 250 of its MK1s a year, with plans to eventually make 2,500 per year.

Munro says it’s already received orders from customers in the U.K., Switzerland, St. Lucia, and Dubai. The company told Car & Driver that it will also be selling the MK1 in the U.S., with the first shipments expected to hit the road as soon as 2023. Still, Munro has a long way to go before establishing itself as a serious brand against all the other fully-electric EVs that are off-road capable, like the Cybertruck, the Rivian R1S, or the GMC Hummer EV.