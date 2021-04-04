The Hummer is back. GMC introduced the electric Hummer pickup truck last year, but the electric family is growing even bigger (if that’s possible for a Hummer).

In a TV spot during the Final Four on Saturday, GMC unveiled an SUV version of the new electric Hummer. Built on the same off-road-friendly platform as the Hummer pickup, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV is a well-equipped (and well-proportioned) luxury truck that could be the new electric supertruck to beat.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV GMC

New specs in the 2024 Hummer EV

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV will begin production in early 2023 (according to GMC, at least), with a starting price of $79,995, running all the way to $110,595 for the full-loaded launch “Edition 1” version with Extreme Off-Road Package.

The top-trim version will have a triple-motor all-wheel-drive system making up to 830 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. It’s worth noting here that these are all preliminary numbers, and GMC says the specs are “based on computer-aided analysis and simulation using virtual engineering tools.” That means GM likely hasn’t actually built this thing yet — but this is what is being projected for a vehicle that’s still two years away from a debut.

Still, with GMC listing out pricing and availability this far out — something highly unusual for a traditional automaker, but nearly required for an upstart EV-maker — it seems that GMC is fairly confident in these specifications.

It has an estimated 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. GMC

Hummer EV “WTF” Mode

Both the GMC Hummer EV SUV and the pickup feature “Watts to Freedom” or WTF mode, which is a drive mode that sets the truck up for a speedy 0-60 run of around 3.5 seconds according to GMC. That sort of cheeky feature branding is something we’ve expected from Tesla with its “ludicrous mode,” and it’s reasonable to suspect GM is taken a page from Tesla’s playbook.

One can only assume that GMC wanted a WTF Mode and came up with Watts to Freedom as a backronym. It also reminds us of the “Goes Over Any Type of Terrain” G.O.A.T Mode in the Ford Bronco and we’re glad the old-school carmakers are getting a sense of humor about these things.

Also adding to the freedom will be a 280-mile range on the launch Edition 1 model, and a 250- or 300-mile range on other models depending on which version you choose.

Rear-wheel steering allows the Hummer EV SUV to drive diagonally. GMC

Hummer EV crab walk mode

Both the Hummer EV SUV and Pickup will offer four-wheel steering. That’s a feature that has been in plenty of vehicles in the past, typically sports and luxury cars looking for an edge when turning. That’s definitely going to be true here, but GMC is taking it a step further.

At low speeds, the GMC Hummer EV SUV will be able to enter Crab Walk mode and drive sideways to avoid obstacles while off-roading or, as demonstrated in the ad, to navigate horrible parking situations in tight urban canyons.

Four-wheel steering helps navigate tight spaces. GMC

The four-wheel steering will help in normal driving too. The Hummer is, naturally, an extremely large truck, and being able to turn the rear-wheels can make a significant difference in turning radius. GMC says the turning circle of the Hummer EV SUV will be “just” 35.4 feet. For comparison, the 2021 Chevy Tahoe turns in a 39.7-foot circle with 20- or 22-inch wheels affixed.

The Hummer EV SUV has a tight turning circle of 35.4-feet. GMC

Hummer EV Super Cruise

The Hummer EV SUV will include GM’s Super Cruise driving-assist system that offers hands-free driving on 200,000 miles of highways where the feature is available. It even includes an automatic lane-change feature where it can use a turn signal and change lanes safely on the highway.

Extract Mode raises the suspension an extra six inches. GMC

Hummer EV Extract Mode

The Hummer EV SUV includes the same off-road features as the pickup. One of those is Extract Mode (GMC is really going all out with the clever names for things) which can raise the suspension an additional six inches to help navigate tricky off-road obstacles.

The air suspension that powers it can also automatically lower the vehicle’s ride height to enable easier entry and exit and to improve aerodynamics for improved highway fuel economy.

Pricing and Availability for the Hummer EV

GMC claims production will begin in Early 2023 for the Edition 1 Hummer EV SUV, starting at $105,595 with an optional Extreme Off-Road Package available for another $5,000.

The Hummer EV 1x, 2x, and 3x versions will range from $79,995 to $99,995 depending on whether you opt for a two-motor or three-motor version, as well as different size battery packs.

All versions will sport at least 625 horsepower and ranges of at least 250 miles. When it comes to charging, most versions will support 800-volt / 300 kilowatt DC fast charging.

Of course, we are two years out from the start of production so take all these numbers with a grain of salt. But if they’re anything close to reality, this Hummer could be the king of all EVs.