Mercedes-Benz’s new electric SUV balances practicality and power

Mercedes-Benz is adding its first fully-electric performance-based SUV to its AMG lineup. The Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV will be the third EV to join the automaker’s growing list of electrified performance models. Of course, Mercedes-Benz also announced a standard version of the EQE SUV along with the more powerful counterpart.

The AMG EQE SUV follows up on Mercedes-Benz’s efforts to bring high-end EVs to market with the AMG EQS and the AMG EQE sedan models. Being an SUV, the AMG EQE SUV stands out from its sedan siblings with more versatility, space, and comfort.

Mercedes Benz debuted both the AMG and base version of its EQE SUV. Mercedes-Benz

This upcoming SUV helps round out Mercedes-Benz’ EV lineup by filling a high-end, luxury SUV spot, though the AMG EQE SUV still has to to compete against Tesla’s Model X Plaid and BMW’s iX, which are both already on the market.

Plus package available — Mercedes-Benz put two motors into the AMG EQE SUV, giving it 617 horsepower and 701 lb-ft of torque. The performance SUV can also hit a top speed of 137 mph. Those looking for more power can opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus package that takes it to 677 horsepower, 738 lb-ft of torque, a top speed of 149 mph, and a 0 to 60 mph in an estimated 3.4 seconds.

The AMG EQE SUV will be the third EV in Mercedes-AMG’s lineup. Mercedes-Benz

The 90.6 kWh battery that powers the AMG EQE SUV has a preliminary range estimate of between 233 and 293 miles. That’s not an impressive range, but you’ll be able to get 100 miles of range from 15 minutes of charging through DC fast charging stations and you can charge the SUV with AC home outlets.

As expected of Mercedes-Benz, the AMG EQE SUV has a bunch of features that are meant to justify what’s expected to be a fairly high price tag. The SUV will have rear-axle steering where the rear wheels can steer in the same direction as the front wheels, Active Ride Control that stabilizes passengers electromechanically for a smoother ride, and the Dynamic Select modes that cater to certain driving conditions. Of course, the AMG EQE SUV will also have the option of the MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system that stretches across many Mercedes-Benz EVs’ dashboards.

The optional Hyperscreen can be the centerpiece of the SUV’s interiors. Mercedes-Benz

Powerful, but pricey — While Mercedes-Benz gave us a clear look at the AMG EQE SUV, it still didn’t reveal any pricing details. Going off the AMG EQS that starts at $147,500, we can assume that the AMG EQE SUV to be around that ballpark.

We’re obviously expecting the base model of the EQE SUV to be more affordable. The base version of the EQE SUV is expected to get to showrooms first in 2023, but Mercedes-Benz will release the AMG version in 2024.