Everything we know about Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse’s modern fantasy

As if Zen Zen Zense wasn’t enough a tongue twister. Zenless Zone Zero seemingly came out of nowhere when developer HoYoverse dropped the teaser website for the game without any official announcement. It’s something different from the company’s already existing gacha games and its cousin Honkai Star Rail. Expect real-time combat in an urban fantasy city and style that lands somewhere between Persona and Scarlet Nexus. Here’s what we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero.

What is Zenless Zone Zero?

Zenless Zone Zero is an action roleplaying game from the makers of Honkai Impact, Genshin Impact, and Honkai Star Rail. It was previously believed to be an anime-inspired shooter, but that’s not the case. Instead, it focuses on real-time combat like in Honkai Impact and Genshin Impact. Roguelike gameplay also takes the stage in the game’s main dungeons: the Hollows.

Some of the main faces in the game. HoYoverse

Is there a release date for Zenless Zone Zero?

Zenless Zone Zero doesn’t have a release date. There aren’t any details about when to expect it, either. HoYoverse just launched the website and social account for the game last month. In short, we shouldn’t expect a release any time soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Is there a trailer for Zenless Zone Zero?

Yes, there is! HoYoverse released the first trailer in early May along with an updated website and beta announcement. It also dropped a combat trailer during the Summer Game Fest.

The first Zenless Zone Zero trailer takes the viewer on a hype-heavy tour of its main setting, New Eridu. It shows off the futuristic world and characters, who wield unique weapons from guns to hammers. It’s apparent that factions of some sort will butt heads during the story. Who will be at your side as you take on this world’s monsters? That’s still a question left unanswered.

The second trailer features a character called Soldier 11, a member of the city’s Defense Force. She fluidly slices through robotic enemies and shows off her acrobatic prowess in the video. Also, she can apparently ignite her sword at will. Other characters that didn’t receive as much love in the first trailer, like the Von Lycaon, also get to show off their moves in all their high-octane glory.

What is the story of Zenless Zone Zero?

Expect some stylish gunfire. HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero takes place in a post-apocalyptic world. Most of humanity has been wiped out by a disaster dubbed the “Hollows,” which create dimensions filled with monsters called Ethreal out of thin air. New Eridu was the last city to survive the apocalypse, partially because it invented technology capable of extracting resources from the Hollows.

So New Eridu became a sanctuary for the world’s survivors. Then, it attracted even more people with a program that allowed them to venture into the Hollows for their own purposes. Unfortunately, the monetization of the Hollows also caused a political strain between the existing factions in the city. However, that’s not the focus right at the beginning.

Your role is as a “Proxy,” a guide in charge of leading clients through the Hollows. Everyone has a different reason for venturing inside such a dangerous place — something you learn as part of the job. It’s up to the player to make it through these dungeons safely and learn more about the fate of New Eridu in the process.

What are the Hollows in Zenless Zone Zero?

As mentioned earlier, Hollows are dangerous dimensions that you should only venture into with the proper equipment. They are the main dungeons in Zenless Zone Zero. Hollows work like roguelikes, where teams of three reap resources from the shifting maps. Players enter the Hollows using commissions and select “television screens” featuring specific rewards based on what you want. That’s where the majority of the combat takes place.

Who are the Zenless Zone Zero characters?

Many content creators like Hanabi Network have preview videos for ZZZ characters.

Many Zenless Zone Zero beta testers have already unlocked all the available characters in the “Tuning Test.” We don’t have the full roster, and only a handful of them are featured on the official website. However, these are the characters that players have found so far. We’ve also included factions where applicable.

We’ll be sure to update this section with more information as it comes out.

Is Zenless Zone Zero a gacha game?

HoYoverse hasn’t revealed exactly how it plans to monetize Zenless Zone Zero. If it’s anything like Genshin or Honkai, it will give you free characters that you can use to proceed in the story, but some characters will be locked behind banner rolls. You won’t need to spend if you don’t want to, but expect temptation from interesting new characters.

There is some gacha involved with character powerups you can get from a local shop in New Eridu. However, the first closed beta test doesn’t pressure the player into “spending” and its easy to find the currency used to roll for the powerups.

Can I still sign up for the Zenless Zone Zero beta?

Yes! Zenless Zone Zero beta sign-ups started on May 13, 2022. You can still sign up from the official website. Note that the beta will be available for PC and iOS mobile devices only.

Many players have already received their beta testing notifications, so you might not get in, but you can still try. The beta itself started on August 5, 2022, and doesn’t have an end date yet. We recommend following the official Zenless Zone Zero socials for an end date announcement date once it's available.