Where to Find All 15 Stables in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

All across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are Stables where you can take a nap and store your horses. These serve as safe zones from all the dangers that surround you, allowing you to hang out, talk to NPCs, and relax. In total, there are 15 known Stables around Hyrule, 12 of which are tied to the quest for unlocking the Froggy armor set. Since Hyrule is so massive, it’s a good idea to discover as many Stables as possible so you always have one nearby. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find all 15 Stables in Tears of the Kingdom.

1. Snowfield Stable

Orochium Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

The Snowfield Stable is found in the northwestern corner of the map. It’s to the southeast of the Hebra Mountains, just west of Great Hyrule Forest.

2. Tabantha Bridge Stable

The Makurukis Shrine is the closest fast-travel point.

You’ll find the Tabantha Bridge Stable on the central northwest side of the map, south of Tabantha Frontier. It’s found west of Hyrule Ridge.

3. Gerudo Canyon Stable

The Turakmik Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

The Gerudo Canyon Stable is found on the southwestern side of Hyrule, just east of Gerudo Highlands. It’s located northeast of the Gerudo Desert.

4. Outskirt Stable

The Tsu-tsu Um Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

The Outskirt Stable is located between Gerudo Highlands and Hyrule Field, close to several bodies of water. You can make your way there shortly after the start of the game.

5. New Serenne Stable

The Sinakawak Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

You’ll find the New Serenne Stable to the northwest of Hyrule Field, just east of Hyrule Ridge in the center of the map.

6. Riverside Stable

The Tajikats Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

The Riverside Stable is located on the southeastern side of Hyrule Field, south of Lookout Landing. It’s found along the river that leads to Lanayru Wetlands.

7. Wetland Stable

The Tukarok Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

Look for the Wetland Stable in the center portion of the map, just west of Lanayru Fields. This Stable is to the east of Lookout Landing.

8. Woodland Stable

The Ekochiu Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

In the center-east portion of the map, you’ll come across the Woodland Stable. This one is found just north of Lanayru Wetlands, to the northwest of Lookout Landing.

9. Highland Stable

The Utsushok Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

The Highland Stable is located in the southern portion of the map within the Faron Grasslands. Look for it in the south-center section of the map, southwest of West Necluda.

10. Lakeside Stable

The Joju-u-u Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

Lakeside Stable is located to the east of the Highland Stable, also in the southern portion of the map. Look for it to the west of East Necluda.

11. Dueling Peaks Stable

The Eshos Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

Find the Dueling Peaks Stable right in the middle of West Necluda. It’s on the southeastern side of the map to the south of Lanayru Wetlands.

12. Foothill Stable

The Kisinona Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

The Foothill Stable is located on the northeastern side of the map. It’s between Eldin Canyon and Lanayru Great Spring.

13. South Akkala Stable

The Mayachideg Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

Look for the South Akkala Stable on the northeastern sector of the map. It’s west of the Akkala Highlands, just south of the Deep Akkala area.

14. East Akkala Stable

The Jochi-iu Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

The East Akkala Stable is located in the very northeastern corner of the map. You can find it southeast of Deep Akkala, to the north of Akkala Highlands.

15. Hateno Pasture

The Mayahisik Shrine is the closest fast-travel point. Nintendo

Finally, the Hateno Pasture Stable is found in the far southeast corner of the map. It’s located between East Necluda and Mount Lanayru.

