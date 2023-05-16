How to Navigate the Lost Woods in Tears of the Kingdom

One of the more difficult locations to figure out in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the Lost Woods. This mysterious shrubbery is shrouded in mist, forming a seemingly impenetrable maze to any outsiders hoping to enter the Great Hyrule Forest.

There’s a neat trick to getting through, and you’ll be rewarded with access to a new location and characters, a new shrine, and some extremely challenging fights. Here’s what you need to know.

How to find the Lost Woods

While you can find the Lost Woods from ground level a short ways north of the Military Training Camp, you can’t get through. No amount of running or jumping will save you from the screen going black and Link being reset toward the start of the path.

Instead, to get through, you need to go under the woods. Following a dangerous underground path will allow you to reach the Korok Forest, which is hidden away safely behind the Lost Woods.

How to find Korok Forest

Nintendo

Before going this way, make sure you’re ready. The path is dark and dangerous, so you should be stocked up on high-quality weapons and armor, Brightbloom seeds, healing food and Fairies, torches, and other gear. You’ll also want to upgrade your Health and Stamina with at least a couple of upgrades in each, ideally more. Once you’re ready, head to the Minshi Woods Chasm at the coordinates 1032, 1659, 0157.

Nintendo

Jump down (be sure to glide before you hit the ground) and you’ll find yourself in the dark Minshi Woods Depths. Start making your way down the trail, being careful to light the way using Brightbloom seeds or torches, and don’t fall down the side.

If it helps keep your sense of direction correct, you can also set a marker on your map in the middle of the Great Hyrule Forest, making sure you’re always headed the right way. Be mindful of the red Gloom, which temporarily reduces your maximum health if you step in it for too long.

As you continue to follow the path, you’ll be attacked by glowing red hands. These Gloom Hands are some of the most dangerous enemies in the game, taking enormous amounts of damage to defeat. They can easily grab Link and inflict massive damage, and if they aren’t eliminated quickly, they split and multiply. On top of all that, once you manage to dispatch them, they spawn a very difficult boss fight in the form of Phantom Ganon.

Nintendo

If you aren’t able to beat the Gloom Hands and Phantom Ganon, I recommend using food or an elixir to increase Link’s speed and running past the threat. Eventually, you’ll come across an area that’s lit decently, with a stone structure entwined in roots. Make your way to the center of the structure at the coordinates 0437, 2094, -0588, and use the Ascend power.

Nintendo

You’ll now find yourself in the Korok Grove. From here, you can take on the Musakonir Shrine, which also gives you a fast-travel point for getting back whenever you’d like, without the dark and time-consuming underground trip. You can also speak to the Great Deku Tree, who isn’t currently feeling well.

How to Cure the Great Deku Tree

Nintendo

In order to cure the Great Deku Tree, you need to go inside in and jump down, diving and gliding down until you reach The Depths of the Great Deku Tree. You’ll be in a small circular room where you’ll have to fight Gloom Hands and a Phantom Ganon.

Once you win these difficult fights, the Great Deku Tree will be healed, opening up Korok Grove as another hub location. Hestu will move here from Lookout Landing, and there are other things to find, such as Korok Seeds and a free bed.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now on Nintendo Switch.