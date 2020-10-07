Fan video highlights what Switch Pro could do for Breath of the Wild 2

Fans are getting the most out of the only The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 trailer that we have because without a confirmed release date, the best we can dream of is a 2021 release alongside the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro.

While new information for Breath of the Wild 2 is currently scarce because of Nintendo's focus on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. During this time, one fan has taken it upon themselves to upscale the sequel's reveal trailer to 4K resolution and a better frame rate, and it delivers just a taste of what's possible if the Zelda sequel were to be available on a more advanced Switch.

The video in question is from YouTuber SnazzyAI, who has done similar upscales for Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part II, and God of War trailers in the past. This latest one was uploaded on October 3.

The trailer remains just as mysterious as ever, showing Link and Zelda as they explore a dungeon beneath Hyrule and seem to encounter a supernatural threat. Check it out for yourself:

The improved resolution and frame rate make these scenes pop and show what a little extra hardware power could do for Nintendo games like Breath of the Wild 2. The video's title states outright "Will Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Look and Run Like This on Switch Pro?" and that definitely seems like a possibility following some of the rumors about a more powerful Switch Pro that have emerged.

A mid-generation upgrade for the Nintendo Switch in the style of PS4 Pro or Xbox One X has been rumored for over a year. And an August report from Bloomberg once again suggested that it was still in the works and could even support 4K gaming.

"Nintendo Co. plans to debut an upgraded model of its Switch console next year along with a lineup of new games," the report says. "The specifications of the new machine have yet to be finalized, though the Kyoto-based company has looked into including more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics."

If these rumors are true, then it's very possible that Breath of the Wild 2 could benefit from this added power and actually end up looking like this fan's video

Due to the release of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, it's unlikely that Breath of the Wild 2 will be released even in early 2021. We've theorized that it could be a good fit as a "launch game" for the Nintendo Switch Pro, and this video shows why. Breath of the Wild is already a beautiful cell-shaded game, and the added power of the Switch Pro would enable the game to look and run even better.

This fan's video shows just how much running at an upscaled 4K and 60 FPS would actually benefit the next Breath of the Wild game. If the timing for the Switch Pro and Breath of the Wild 2 does line up like we think it does, then it would make a lot of sense for the game to look just like, if not better than, this fan's modified trailer.