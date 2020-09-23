Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 probably won't be released until 2021 or later, but this November we'll get a prequel in the form of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. As Age of Calamity is serving as a sort of stopgap between the two Breath of the Wild games, it could wind up being immensely important to the overall story in the direct sequel.

In particular, one character in Age of Calamity that we don't know much about yet has some interesting implications for new enemies or mechanics in Breath of the Wild 2.

The character in question: A egg-shaped tiny Sheikah Guardian that is on the official artwork for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. While the reveal trailer for Age of Calamity took its time to highlight Link, Zelda, and the four playable champions, this character was absent from the reveal video despite being placed right next to Link on the key art.

This new being not only creates the possibility for new kinds of Sheikah Guardians to appear in the next two Zelda games in Breath of the Wild's world, but it seems like Link might befriend them as well.

This mysterious Tiny Sheikah Guardian is next to link in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity's key art. Nintendo

As such, this egg-shaped guardian captured the hearts of The Legend of Zelda fanbase. One of the more popular theories about its identity from YouTuber Hyrule Gamer believes this creature could be connected to Sheikah tech tinkerer Robbie, who players come across in Breath of the Wild, and could give the player tips or help during battles if it's not a playable character itself.

While we won't know what exactly the character's function is for sure until Nintendo decides to reveal more about them, possibly at Tokyo Game Show 2020, it does show that Nintendo might be willing to do new things with Sheikah Guardians and technology in Breath of the Wild 2.

The first Breath of the Wild had 6 kinds of Sheikah Guardian enemies: Guardian Stalkers, Decayed Guardians, Guardian Scouts, Guardian Turrets, Guardian Skywatchers, and Sentries. Age of Calamity's key art shows that Nintendo isn't afraid to add more kinds of Sheikah guardians into the mix, possibly even ones that are friendly.

The fact that this new Tiny Guardian is included in Age of Calamity could be a clue that Nintendo plans to create more types of Sheikah Guardians for Link to fight, whether that be in Age of Calamity or Breath of the Wild 2. New kinds of enemies are to be expected with any Zelda game, and the vagueness of Shiekah tech within the game's lore gives Nintendo a lot of creative freedom to come up with new and interesting Sheikah Guardians for Breath of the Wild 2.

Also, if this Age of Calamity Guardian is an ally, it sets a precedent for Link to befriend Guardians. Because Sheikah Guardians, especially the Stalker, were some of the most intimidating enemies in the original Breath of the Wild, the thought of possibly taming or controlling one in Age of Calamity and Breath of the Wild 2 is an enticing prospect.

This mysterious tiny Sheikah Guardian could show up again to help Link if it doesn't die in Age of Calamity. Alternatively, Breath of the Wild 2 could have players work with Robbie to create ally Guardians or tame and befriend the ones scattered across Hyrule in some way.

This mechanic, in addition to including new enemies, would certainly add depth to the game's world if Nintendo does end up persuing these features for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.