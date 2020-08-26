Breath of the Wild 2 should copy this weirdly fun Red Dead 2 mechanic

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still shrouded in mystery , though recent rumors about a new Nintendo Direct suggest that we could finally learn more before mid-September 2020. While we haven't seen gameplay yet or know a concrete release date, it seems like that the game will expand on the fantastic open-world formula of the original and, in the best-case scenario, hit store shelves sometime in 2021.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 should also enhance the immersive nature of its open world by taking cues from mechanics another widely loved open-world game: Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. There's are some weirdly fun horse-related mechanics in the Wild West game that could help flesh out te far-too-simple horse system in the first Breath of the Wild.

What can Breath of the Wild 2 learn from Red Dead Redemption 2?

Horses get stats in 'Breath of the Wild,' but we want more. Nintendo

If Breath of the Wild 2 does end up having just as large of an open world as the first game, then horses are certain to return. The gameplay systems surrounding the horses should be improved and more involved than before. Looking to Red Dead Redemption 2 offers some great ideas as to how Nintendo could enhance the equestrian experience in the sequel.

Red Dead Redemption 2 did an outstanding job of immersing players within its world and getting them to bond with their horse over the course of the game. Each horse in Red Dead Redemption 2 is customizable and has various states that can be upgraded of the course of Arthur Morgan's adventure. In order to ensure the horse stays healthy and even learns some new tricks, the game also encourages players to consistently feed and groom their horse.

These mechanics are minute details, but they still grow the bond between horse and player. Inventory management is also tied to the horse, and while the parameters for how and when weapons get stored is a bit finicky in Red Dead Redemption 2, this is still a fantastic concept to work with in almost any game. The first Breath of the Wild features a horse befriending system, but it isn't nearly as robust as it could be.

Breath of the Wild does do a great job with the process of taming a horse. You do have to befriend it and get it to a stable before fully taming it. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, each horse also has specific stats. In the Nintendo game, however, these stats are fixed and can't be increased by a better saddle or by spending time with your horse to strengthen your bond. If Breath of the Wild 2 could hone in on those systems more, with a subtle but meaningful form of progression, then the relationship between player and horse would feel more natural.

It wouldn't be like the first game, where most players are just led to get the best on in the game from the "Hunt for the Giant Horse" sidequest or get Epona by using the Smash Bros. amiibo. Having horses increase your overall storage capacity could also be a helpful feature in the early game and would encourage players to manage and bring the right tools with them for certain situations better than the first Breath of the Wild does.

What do we know about Breath of the Wild 2's release date?

As of August 26, 2020, we still don't have a concrete release date or window for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Leaks and rumors suggest that new information on that, or at least a development update, could come soon. Nintendo presentations in late August and early September are being teased by various insiders as well as Venture Beat journalist Jeff Grubb.

Meanwhile, European retailer World Trade & Technologies listed a Collector's Editon for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. While all dates associated with the leak were clearly placeholders, its listing suggests that an announcement could come sooner rather than later. For now, we still don't have an official release date, but there's every reason to hope that more news might be on the horizon.