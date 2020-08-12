Ever since the first game was released on NES in 1986 , The Legend of Zelda series has been known for the many unique items, tools, and weapons Link utilizes over the course of each adventure. While The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a fantastic game that introduced some brand-new tools into the mix, many series staples were still missing. With The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 currently in development, Nintendo should consider reintroducing 4 items from the series in a way that could stand to improve the assumed open-world environment.

We still haven't seen any gameplay for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 yet, and the only official word from Nintendo was the mysterious cinematic reveal trailer that was released during E3 2019. Still, it's exciting to think about how Nintendo could expand and improve upon the gameplay in the next entry, whether it be by adding something like the Ghost of Tsushima's Guiding Wind, fixing the weapon degradation problem, or even by bringing one of these 4 items back.

Linkle can use a version of the Pegasus Boots in 'Hyrule Warriors'. nintendo

4. Pegasus Boots

Pegasus Boots are an item that could help make traversal easier in general. This item, which was first introduced in The Legend of Zelda: A Link to Past, usually looks like a regular pair of boots with wings on either side, and they give Link the ability to dash as high speeds. On-foot movement speed that's even faster than sprinting has obvious advantages in an open-world game where players might spend a lot of time moving from one place to another. And with these, you might not even have to bother with horses at all.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Pegasus Boots would be a useful item to add if they increase Link's movement speed and possibly allow him to jump higher when running fast. While these kinds of functions are usually tied to stamina, having an option like this in the early game would make traversal much more fun.

The Mogma Mitts could expand Breath of the Wild's open world exponentially. Nintendo

3. Digging Mitts

A more obscure item, the Digging Mitts were introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for the Wii and allowed Link to dig for items in specific areas. In an open-world game, these tools could be used in a variety of intriguing ways. For example, collectibles could be spread around The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2's world and players could use these mitts to dig them up.

If Nintendo wanted to be even more ambitious, then the Mogma Mitts — an upgraded version of the item —could allow players to dig through and modify the environment, which would let them make own paths and open up new ways of travel. Either of these items would add an interesting new complexity to exploring Breath of the Wild 2's world.

Link as he appears with the Spinner in 'Hyrule Warriors'. Nintendo

2. Spinner

While this item is often made fun of as it's only used in one dungeon in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, the Spinner is another item that has a lot of untapped potential. It's a large spiked top that Link can ride on when attached to certain rails. It would make for a fun gimmick to against an Eternal Beast or in one specific shrine or dungeon — or whatever Breath of the Wild's 2's dungeon equivalent looks like.

Outside of dungeons, it could be another interesting way to travel fast, attack enemies, or scale the sides of mountains with. This item probably would be as widely useful as the previous two, but there are definitely still some interesting untapped mechanics with the Spinner if Nintendo ever decides to return to the idea of using it.

Link has been using a Hookshot for a long time. It needs to come back. Nintendo

1. Hookshot

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild really puts an emphasis on traversal, and any other items from the franchise that come back should enhance that aspect of the experience. The most notable of these would be the Hookshot, an item that first appeared in The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. This classic item lets Link shoot a hook across a large gap in order to grab on the something and pull himself across.

The possibilities in a more open Breath of the Wild-style setting are exciting. The Hookshot could give players an added boost in traversal, possibly allowing them to pull themselves partially up a wall a not have to use as much stamina to get up it. It could also be used as a zipline in situations where gliding is not preferable or too slow. Classic Zelda fans would get a kick out of seeing this item return in Breath of the Wild 2, and a lot of interesting gameplay possibilities come with it.