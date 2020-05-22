5 California locations that inspired the spaces of Red Dead Redemption

Gaming
The Golden State is an underappreciated star of Rockstar's sprawling open-world westerns.
Chase Dekker Wild-Life Images/Moment/Getty Images
The world of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption games is an easy one to get lost in. Sure, there are all sorts of folks to rob and bounties to collect, but one of the most persistent lures of the franchise is simply exploring the beauty of nature.
The terrain of West Elizabeth in Red Dead and its sequel is partly inspired by the Lake Tahoe and High Sierra regions. Ambarino also pulls from the scenery of the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Here are five examples of Cali locales in Red Dead.