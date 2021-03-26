Everything you need to know about the Xbox Twitch showcase on March 26

Xbox’s first major showcase of the year is happening on March 26, 2021. While the publisher does have AAA games like Halo Infinite in the pipeline for later in the year, this showcase will focus on smaller, independent titles coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Officially titled the “/twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox,” the presentation is Microsoft’s way to highlight titles that are part of their indie games program. If you’re looking forward to games like Second Extinction and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and want to see more of this, you’re probably wondering how to watch this ID@Xbox showcase. This is everything you need to know about this impending Microsoft presentation, including when it starts and what to expect.

When is the Xbox Twitch showcase start time?

The ID@Xbox showcase will begin at 12 p.m. Eastern on March 26, 2021. No length has been officially shared by Xbox or Twitch, but it seems like it will be a lengthy presentation. An Xbox Wire post boasts that over 100 games will appear at the event and explains that the hosts will stop to interview the developers to interview them.

How can I watch the Xbox Twitch showcase?

As the presentation’s title suggests, this showcase will be available exclusively on Twitch on both the official Twitch Gaming and Xbox channels. You can currently watch a trailer for the event below, but we will update this with the official stream when it goes live:

While the official livestream will happen on Twitch, expect major video game outlets like IGN and other content creators to livestream the event on YouTube. The VOD will be available to watch afterward as well.

Game reveals to expect from the Xbox Twitch Showcase:

While Microsoft published games like Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2 won’t be there, this ID@Xbox presentation will feature tons of games. Many of these were already teased in the Xbox Wire blog post announcing the impending event.

Some notable upcoming Xbox exclusive games that we haven’t heard from in a while like sci-fi Exo One and dinosaur-filled FPS Second Extinction will be there. The highly anticipated post-apocalyptic shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will also appear, though its developers clarified that it will only get a development update and now new gameplay.

When it comes to specific games, the Xbox Wire post also calls out isometric sci-fi action game The Ascent, fantasy Pikmin-like The Wild at Heart, and survival game Voidtrain. Indie publishers like Curve Digital, Dear Villagers, Devolver Digital, and DrinkBox Studios are also promising to reveal new games during the showcase.

While none of these reveals will be on the level of something like Halo Infinite or Elden Ring, if you enjoy indie games you will likely find see tons of new games to look forward to during this event.

As always, Microsoft will continue to emphasizes their Netflix-for-games subscription service Xbox Game Pass as well, as many of these indie games will gleefully accept the opportunity to be featured on the service. Inverse will keep you in the loop when it comes to the biggest reveals of /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox on March 26.