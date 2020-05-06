How and when to watch the Xbox 20/20 Series X reveal presentation

On May 7, a new edition of Inside Xbox livestream presentation will take place called Xbox 20/20, kicking off both Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest and Microsoft's own event plan that'll seemingly run through the rest of the year. During the presentation, we'll finally see gameplay for new titles running on Xbox Series X, which makes it the industry's first next-gen showcase. In other words, this is a pretty big deal — so how and when can you watch it?

If you want to see how games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla will look and play on next-gen consoles like Xbox Series X, then you should definitely tune in to this event. Here's everything you need to know about it.

When is the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal?

Microsoft's announcement of the event on April 30 also confirmed what time it would take place on May 7. You can expect this presentation to begin on at 11 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Unless any unforeseen delays or technical difficulties pop up, you can expect to know more about what games look like on Xbox Series X consoles by noon on Thursday.

Microsoft has not revealed how long this event will last. Inside Xbox presentations have ranged from just 45 minutes to 90 minutes in length, but given the unprecedented circumstances, it's possible it'll go for even longer. Depending on how thorough Microsoft and its partners want to get with each game, the presentation could last for quite awhile.

How to watch Xbox Series X gameplay reveal

Like most modern gaming presentations, this Inside Xbox will be live-streamed on almost all major platforms. That includes YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, the Microsoft-owned Mixer. The YouTube stream is the only one confirmed to support 4K if you want to see these games at their true resolution.

Xbox Wire explains that the presentation will feature "live language support ... in English, LATAM Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German and Italian, and ... will include live Audio Descriptions at /MixerAD," so no one should feel left out from watching it. On May 7, be sure to navigate to whatever platform you plan to watch the livesteam on just before 11 a.m. Eastern, and you should be good to go.

What will the Xbox Series X livestream cover?

Microsoft's description of the event on Xbox Wire confirms that the show "will focus on giving you a first look at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks from a wide variety of publishing partners and independent developers across the globe and industry." In other words, the May 7 presentation will focus on Xbox Series X gameplay for games from third-party partners.

While no Microsoft-published games will appear during the presentation, publishers like Ubisoft are set to show off their next-gen titles for the first time. It's also going to highlight "games that utilize [the] new Smart Delivery feature" and titles that support 4K resolution, 120 FPS, ray-tracing, and more. Microsoft wants to flex the power of the Xbox Series X by showing next-gen games with the best graphics possible, it would seem.

While the only confirmed partner for the event thus far is Ubisoft, this event will deliver the first look at what game developers and publishers have in store for next-gen platforms.