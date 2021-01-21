Xbox Series X restock: GameStop, Walmart, Antonline, Best Buy, Costco, and more

Getting a next-gen console has been next to impossible. Even when the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are available, the upgraded gaming hardware sells out near instantly. If you want to obtain an Xbox Series X, you can use our list of stores that are expected to restock the console imminently. You can still secure a brand new Xbox before Microsoft drops their most anticipated games like The Medium, She Dreams Elsewhere, and Halo: Infinite.

GameStop

Everyone's favorite retailer to trade in your old games in exchange for a fraction of what they cost is currently your best bet to get your hands on an Xbox Series X.

The company announced on Twitter that next-gen consoles would be available on their website at some point on January 21 . They have yet to provide a solid timeframe for when this drop will occur. If you want a console from GameStop, the best plan is to turn on notifications for their Twitter presence, so you can be first in the digital line.

Walmart

America's biggest shopping destination will have more Xbox Series X units available at 3 p.m. Eastern on January 21 . It's also expected to appear on their shelves in the near future. As always they're likely going to feature online-only purchases that you can pick up in-store or have shipped to you.

Antonline

Antonline has promised to at least produce next-gen console drops every week . They have yet to restock their supply this week, so look out for a drop from Antonline in the next few days.

It should be noted that all consoles purchased through Antonline will cost a bit more than most. They'll be packaged with extra goodies like controllers and Games Pass subscriptions, making up for the price increase.

Microsoft

Best Buy

As a big retailer, Best Buy regularly had flashes of availability each week. They're expected to make the Xbox Series X available yet again this week. Some users have reported success in purchasing a Series X from Best Buy on January 21 . If you missed that drop, Best Buy often releases console purchases in waves so stay tuned.

Amazon

Amazon has been steadily dropping PS5 consoles throughout January 21. When there's a PS5 drop, an Xbox Series X drop can't be far behind. Keep your eyes peeled to Amazon's social channels and the Xbox Series X. Many expect them to produce a drop for the console within the next few days.

Target

Target has been steadily releasing consoles, but seem to be taking a few days off before dropping another Xbox Series X. Reports on Twitter suggest that that console will be available for shipping or in-store pickup on Sunday, January 24. You'll need to purchase the console online first and cannot waltz into any Target demanding an Xbox Series X.

Costco

While this shop is exclusively for members, aspiring Xbox Series X can look longingly to the goliath store. The shop had a large stock of Xbox Series X consoles available on January 20, so they could do a second round, providing more systems in the coming days.

Popfindr, OctoShop, and other tools to find Xbox Series X consoles

If this didn't lead you to your destined Xbox Series X, there are numerous tools and tricks that you can employ to enhance your odds next time. The best thing you can do to stay abreast of next-gen sales is to follow a few Twitter accounts. Twitter users like @Wario64, @Spieltimes, and @YtNextGenGaming will always know when a console is on the way.

The Stock Informer Discord channel is a great place to be the first to hear when a drop is incoming.

Otherwise, you can use tools to find hidden gems. For example, the browser extension OctoShop will inform you if another store has an Xbox in stock. Alternatively, PopFindr can tell you if any nearby stores have consoles in stock that just went unreported. There are a lot of ways to get an Xbox in your hands.