Xbox Series X restock: Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and All Access options

As we head into April , we can only hope that the next-gen console stock situation will improve.

Consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are extremely tough to come by due to high demand and a semi-conductor shortage, and considering rumors that the shortage will only get worse, that might be bad news for gamers.

Some good news: The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have Xbox Game Pass, which is getting tons of new games like Outriders, Nobody Saves the World, and Hello Neighbor 2 right at launch over the next year. If you want a new console, this is where you need to look.

PopFindr, OctoShop, and other tools

If you’re still searching for a next-generation console, follow Twitter accounts like @Wario64, @SpielTimes, and @XboxStockAlerts. They will all let you know when restocks are coming. If you’d rather keep track of the stock yourself, OctoShop is a useful shopping notification extension for Google Chrome.

The website PopFindr will also show which retailers have consoles in-store. While Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles aren’t easy to find, these tools should help as you scout the following retailers.

If you get an Xbox Series X, these are some of the cool indie games you can play with Game Pass.

Walmart

Walmart is one of the most frequent restockers of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and have Xbox Series S consoles currently available, with a catch: You can get the digital only console at Walmart right now, but you’ll have to open a Citizens One line of credit first. Then, you can order a console through Xbox All Access, which you pay off monthly to have the console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

It’s a very significant commitment for a $300 digital-only console, but if you don’t mind establishing a new line of credit you can get the system now. If you just want to wait for a regular restock, keep an eye on Walmart’s official Xbox Series X page.

Target

It has been a week since Target restocked consoles. This gap suggests another round of Xbox consoles could be imminent, though there’s no official indication of that just yet. PopFindr will let you know if your local store has inventory in stock, and you can use OctoShop to set notifications on the site’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pages in case a restock does happen.

Microsoft Store

Microsoft hasn’t had any new consoles in stock since early March, but they are one of the most reliable retailers. If you prefer to buy straight from the console manufacturer themselves to remove any third-party hassle, then Microsoft Store is your best choice. While we don’t know when the next restock will happen, you can still keep an eye on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages.

Best Buy

Best Buy restocked the Xbox Series Xbox March 26, 2021 and has not indicated when the next major restock will happen. Hopefully, restocks like this become a weekly occurrence and stock will pop up toward the end of the week. Keep an eye on their social media account in the case that Best Buy announces the restock. Otherwise, just monitor the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages.

Amazon

Amazon did have some Xbox consoles last week, but they are always hard to predict. There are no official announcements beforehand for Amazon, so you’ll just have to act fast to snag a console when they appear. Still, using the tools listed above and checking Amazon’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pages may eventually get you a console.

GameStop

As the premier gaming retailer, GameStop is a great option for scoring a next-gen console. They aren’t as frequent with restocking as some other retailers but did have some new consoles early last week. Keep an eye on the official GameStop Twitter account in case they announce the restock. Whenever it goes live, you’ll be able to get a console on GameStop’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages.