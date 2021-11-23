7 stellar Xbox Black Friday 2021 deals

Gaming can often become an expensive hobby , but thanks to this year’s Black Friday deals, you won’t need to pay full price for many of your Xbox needs. Numerous retailers already have Black Friday listings available for games, accessories, and subscription services for all platforms including Xbox Series X|S. In fact, even new Xbox games that just launched in 2021 are already available at a discount, making it way more affordable to start building your collection for your shiny new console. These are some Black Friday 2021 Xbox deals you’ll want to check out this year, including savings on Lost Judgment, Resident Evil Village, and more.

7. Riders Republic for Xbox Series X|S

While Ubisoft is typically known for its open-world action games like Far Cry 6, it also made a name for itself with the release of Riders Republic, a massive extreme sports adventure. This game is an absolute blast, harkening back to games like Steep and SSX Tricky, but with even more impressive visuals and mechanics. You can grab a copy from Amazon for only $30 this Black Friday.

6. Resident Evil Village for Xbox Series X|S and One

Following in the footsteps of the superb Resident Evil 7 was likely no easy task, but Capcom put forth tremendous effort with Resident Evil Village, which launched in 2021. It borrowed many of the mechanics from Resident Evil 4 such as the currency system and the larger open stages while preserving the first-person presentation from 7. Village was well worth the $60 price, but now that it’s only $20 at Target, you can easily try one of the year’s best games without breaking the bank.

5. Madden NFL 22 for Xbox Series X

Each entry in the Madden NFL series features subtle differences over the previous installment, making it tough for some players to justify spending full-price. Thanks to GameStop’s Black Friday sale, you can pick up the new Madden NFL 22 for only $35, which is a much easier pill to swallow.

4. Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for Xbox Series X

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is no doubt an impressive piece of tech, but dropping $180 on it is simply not ideal. This controller rarely goes on sale and when it does, the savings still aren’t the best, but Amazon is offering a modest $10 off this Black Friday. The Elite Controller works well, especially for those who play competitively, giving them the option to customize the device to their liking.

3. Lost Judgment for Xbox Series X

We’re massive fans of Lost Judgment here, and if you were on the fence about it when it came out, now’s a great time to dive in thanks to its Black Friday discount. At GameStop, you can pick up a copy for only $30, which is an absolute steal. The story, characters, and performances in Lost Judgment are some of the best gaming has to offer, with a fun and satisfying gameplay loop. This subseries branches off from Yakuza, keeping the traditional beat ‘em up combat intact, while the mainline series has become a turn-based RPG.

2. Back 4 Blood for Xbox Series X

For years, players have been clamoring for a new Left 4 Dead game. While that never did happen, Back 4 Blood is the next best thing, coming from many of the same developers who worked on Left 4 Dead originally. Though, Back 4 Blood does enough to stand on its own, thanks to its unique card system that makes each run feel fresh. The game is available on Xbox Game Pass, but if you aren’t a member, you can take advantage of the discount at Amazon.

1. Xbox Wireless Headset

The Xbox Wireless Headset doesn’t get enough credit for its quality and design, but now that it’s discounted, hopefully, more players will give it a try. It’s normally priced at $100, which isn’t bad considering how nice the headset is, but now you can grab it from Microsoft directly for only $89. Sure, it’s only an $11 savings, but considering the headset doesn’t go on sale often, it’s a good deal to take advantage of.