Madden NFL 22 is set to release August 20 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but those hungry to play the game can do so right now if they don’t mind taking the risk on a pre-order. Below, we outline all you need to know about the various release times of Madden 22 and when those downloads will become available on your platform of choice.

How to play Madden NFL 22 early

In order to play Madden NFL 22 early, you must first pre-order the $99 MVP Edition or $120 Dynasty Edition of the game. Here’s what each package comes with.

MVP Edition

The MVP Edition is one of two editions of Madden 22 that offers three-day early access. Electronic Arts

Three-day early access

Cross-gen compatibility within your console family

60 Staff Points for Franchise Mode

Player Class starts at level 10

Tom Brady Gear Capsule

Ultimate Team: One NFL star selection, 11 Team Fantasy Packs, Choice of Brady or Mahomes Elite Item, and exclusive early access challenges.

Dynasty Edition

Three-day early access

Cross-gen compatibility within your console family

100 Staff Points for Franchise Mode

Player Class starts at level 10

Tom Brady Gear Capsule

One Legend Athlete Capsule

Ultimate Team: One NFL Star player, a Brady or Mahomes Elite Item, 22 Fantasy Packs, Curated Legends Pack

Order these editions of the game, and you should be able to start playing right now.

What is the Madden NFL 22 download size?

Based on the full version released as an EA Play Trial, expect 48.96 GB on PlayStation 4, 51.274 GB on PlayStation 5, and 55.4 GB on Xbox Series X|S. Official PC requirements say it takes around 50 GB, which is consistent across all platforms. Note that these sizes do not include Day One patches or subsequent updates.

When is the Madden NFL 22 release time?

If you’ve opted for the standard editions of the game on current or next-gen platforms, the game’s release time is expected to be August 20 at 12 a.m. Eastern. That means those on the West Coast may be able to start playing the game on the evening of August 19 based on your time zone.

Madden 22 is expected to release on August 20 at 12 a.m. Eastern for everyone else. Microsoft

There are pre-order bonuses for the standard editions as well, but none of them include early access playtime.

20 Franchise Points

Player Class starts at level 10

Tom Brady Gear Capsule

Selection of one NFL star in Ultimate Team

Is Madden NFL 22 on Xbox Game Pass?

Madden 22 isn’t coming to Game Pass on day one, but there is plenty of precedent for the series to eventually become available on EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate. Madden NFL 21 was released in late August and was on Game Pass Ultimate by early March. Similarly, NHL 21 was released in mid-October and debuted on EA Play in mid-April. With that in mind, the game should come to Game Pass Ultimate after six or seven months.

For now, the only other way to play Madden 22 via a subscription is through EA Play Pro on PC. The premium offering costs $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year. To reiterate, this plan is only on PC.

That’s all you need to know about the expected release times and pre-order incentives for Madden 22. We’ll do our best to update this information if anything changes leading up to launch.