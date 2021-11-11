Back 4 Blood content roadmap reveals plans for 2022 and beyond

Back 4 Blood is about to get even better. The latest zombie game from the creators of Left 4 Dead impressed Inverse when it was launched in October 2021 thanks to its cleverly designed and immensely replayable levels. We now have a clear idea of what updates we can expect from this zombie-slaying romp over the next year, including the addition of one highly-requested feature.

What is the Back 4 Blood roadmap?

On November 8, 2021, one month after the game’s launch, Turtle Rock Studios and WB Games finally released a roadmap for Back 4 Blood. It highlights what they will add to the game in November, December, and 2022. You can check it out for yourself below:

The roadmap reveals future Back 4 Blood free updates and expansions. https://twitter.com/back4blood/status/1457754790272778246

A Trello board also highlights more quality of life updates that the developers are currently working on.

What are the Back 4 Blood November 2021 updates?

On the roadmap, the focus during November is on two things: Quality of life improvements and significant bug fixes. Basically, Turtle Rock is taking this time to fix issues with the game and make it feel better to play. This started with a major patch on November 9 that fixed lots of bugs and enabled players to choose any of the Cleaners at the start of the game.

You can check out the complete list of changes on Back 4 Blood’s website.

What are the Back 4 Blood December 2021 updates?

One of the biggest critiques of Back 4 Blood is that it is an always-online game where the solo campaign doesn’t factor toward progression at all. While the developers still haven’t detailed exactly what they are changing, we can expect a Solo Offline mode with progression in December as part of a free update.

The free update will also include many other additions, like a new card type, new cards, and a practice area containing Ridden instead of just targets. Around the holidays, we can also expect the game’s first seasonal event.

Back 4 Blood will get three expansions in 2022. WB Games

What are the Back 4 Blood 2022 updates?

Back 4 Blood will continue to get a lot of support in 2022, especially when it comes to paid content. If you picked up the annual pass, Expansion 1 - Tunnels of Terror, as well as two more expansions, will launch throughout the year. These expansions will introduce new Cleaners, Ridden, activities, weapons, cards, and skins.

Plenty of free updates are in store for 2022 as well. Turtle Rock promises to add a new difficulty, new player cards, a new co-op mode, a melee rework, and other quality of life improvements for free throughout 2022.

As a live service game, Back 4 Blood’s player base will live or die depending on post-launch support. So far, all of the updates seem very promising and should keep us playing for a long time.