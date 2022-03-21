3 clues to help you solve Wordle 275 on March 21, 2022

Wordle 275 is officially live for March 21, and there’s a lot to think about when it comes to the latest puzzle. This one defies some of the logic behind the best starting words and strategies, which makes us think you may need some help on your way to guessing the solution. Keeping spoilers at a minimum, here’s everything we know about the answer to Wordle 275.

Wordle 275 clues

Here at Inverse, we’re big believers in preserving the sanctity of word games when we can. As such, we’re not necessarily partial to revealing the answer to the latest Wordle puzzle right away. Below you’ll find three clues linked to the solution to Wordle 275. The clues get more revealing the further down the list you go, so pick the hint that best fits the amount of help you need.

Clue #1 : The answer to Wordle 275 isn’t a noun, verb, or adjective. It’s a special word meant to convey ownership.

Clue #2 : The answer has two vowels: an E in the third position and an I in the fourth position.

Clue #3 : There are famously multiple ways to spell this word.

When making your guesses, it helps to consider some common truths about the Wordle answer dictionary. Generally speaking, the answers you're looking for emphasize commonly used words that don’t include plurals. This is absolutely a word that’s seen and heard constantly during a normal day, so don’t waste your time digging for something obscure.

Wordle 275 answer

As governed by our three clues, the answer to Wordle 275 is THEIR.

Here’s the answer to Wordle 275 on March 21, 2022. The New York Times

Our pattern of guesses started slow this time, with SLATE only revealing the base inclusion of T and E somewhere in the answer. That led us to go with TWEET as our second guess, which was significantly more helpful in figuring out where those letters actually reside. Our third guess, TREND, informed us of the lingering R, and that was all we needed to deduce that THEIR had to be the latest answer.

When all’s said and done, Wordle 275 amounts to being a fairly average puzzle in terms of its difficulty. On the plus side, it’s formed almost entirely of some very common letters, which should set people up for victory after a guess or two. Perhaps the most challenging part of trying to unearth a word like THEIR is related to just how common the word itself actually is. It’s used so frequently, in fact, that it’s apt to slip your mind if you’re not careful in considering your guesses. It doesn’t stick out as much as a traditional noun or verb would, which could cause a few headaches. With our clues in mind, though, we hope we helped enough to ease some of that frustration.