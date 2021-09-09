Wolverine PS5 release date, trailer, and story for the Insomniac game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t Insomniac’s only upcoming Marvel game for PlayStation 5.

While we expected a follow-up to the wall-crawler’s adventures, Insomniac Games shocked us during the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase by revealing Marvel’s Wolverine. Yes, the people that made the fantastic Spider-Man titles are making a Wolverine video game.

It’s headed up Brian Horton and Cameron Christian, who led the charge on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ development. Details surrounding the game are still quite scarce, but it’s quite exciting to think about

This is everything we know about Marvel’s Wolverine.

When is the Marvel’s Wolverine release date?

Marvel’s Wolverine does not have a release date . In a PlayStation Blog post about the game, Insomniac’s Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations Ryan Schneider mentioned that it’s in “very early in development,” which makes sense when you consider that Miles Morales came out less than a year ago.

Currently, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is slated for 2023, and Marvel’s Wolverine definitely isn’t coming out before it. Don’t expect to play this game until 2024 or 2025 until Insomniac or PlayStation Studios say otherwise.

Is there a Marvel’s Wolverine trailer?

Yes, there is! A short teaser trailer revealed the game during the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase. It doesn’t reveal too much, only the aftermath of a bar fight Wolverine was in. Check it out below.

What is the Marvel’s Wolverine story?

In a short interview after the presentation, Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst teased that Marvel’s Wolverine will be an “emotional and suspenseful journey.” Considering Wolverine’s rich history in comics, Insomniac has a lot to work with narratively.

And thankfully, Marvel’s Spider-Man games show that Insomniac knows how to tell a good superhero story. Insomniac teased a little bit of what players can expect in a PlayStation Blog post shortly after the reveal.

“In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit,” Schneider wrote. He also thinks that Wolverine is more similar to Spider-Man than one might think.

“So many of the Insomniac team are such huge fans of the character, and one of the key elements that drew us to him is surprisingly not that different from Spider-Man: Both heroes feel deeply compelled to defend people who are less able to do so.”

What is Marvel Wolverine gameplay like?

We haven’t seen any gameplay yet, so we can’t confirm anything. The PlayStation Blog post only briefly teases gameplay. “Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special,” Schneider explains.

Speculating, this will likely be a brutal action game where players can hack and slash through enemies as Wolverine. The X-Men Origins: Wolverine game was surprisingly good as it leaned into that brutal violence that the character is known for. If Insomniac can surpass that licensed game’s quality, we’re in for a bloody good time.

While it might be a while before we actually see this game in action, we can’t wait to see more.