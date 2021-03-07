It might be time to trade in your old console. If you’re hoping to upgrade to a PS5 or Xbox Series X, selling your PS4 or Xbox One can help slice down those $500 price tags. With recent rumors of a Switch Pro coming this year, you also might want to start considering where you can trade in your old model soon too.

There is no shortage of ways to sell hardware these days. In addition to DIY websites where you can post your own listing, several retailers will give you cash for consoles. There are way too many options on the internet these days, so here are a few of the best ways you can sell your console when it’s finally time to say goodbye.

Below, we'll break down the pros and cons of selling your old gaming hardware at:

Best Buy

eBay

Marketplace apps

GameStop

Local retailers

Facebook Marketplace

A Best Buy store. Best Buy

6. Best Buy

Best Buy has its own console trade-in program, not unlike other retailers on this list. Get rid of a system and you’ll get some store credit in return. For example, a 500GB PS4 in good working condition can net you up to $70 in credit. That’s not huge, but it’ll certainly help you put a dent in the price of a new console. There are more preferable retailers, but Best Buy is a strong option if it’s more convenient to get to one.

5. eBay

Yes, eBay is still a thing. The auction website may not be the powerhouse brand it was in the ’90s, but it’s still an excellent way to sell items on your own terms. The best part about eBay is its bidding function that lets users pay more to beat out the competition. That means that you can get more than your original listing price with the right item. With old consoles, it’s unlikely that you’ll actually get users into a bidding war unless you set the price very low, but you truly never know what will happen on the internet.

Logo for the marketplace app Mercari. Mercari

4. Marketplace apps

If none of those suit your fancy, there are plenty of marketplace apps out there with similar functions. These will allow you to upload a product, set your price, and wait for someone to bite. If you’re not sure what’s out there, here are a few highlights to consider.

3. GameStop

GameStop’s primary use in this day and age is as a trade-in center. The game retailer may be struggling in the age of digital gaming, but there’s always a need to sell consoles. This is your best, and easiest, bet if you’re itching to get rid of a system. Note that GameStop will only offer in-store credit in return, so you’ll only be able to put any money earned towards a purchase there. It’s especially a great way to sell one console and pick up another on the same trip.

2. Sell local

One of the best ways to sell consoles is also great for your local community. Call up a smaller retailer in your neighborhood to see if they’ll buy your old console. This is especially useful for mom-and-pop stores that specialize in video games. While other major retailers only offer credit for trades, there’s a better chance that you’ll get cash at a local store too, depending on their policies. You’ll be supporting small businesses and getting a great deal at the same time.

A promo image for the Facebook Marketplace. Facebook

1. Facebook Marketplace

The Facebook Marketplace has really emerged as an excellent way to sell just about anything in recent years. Rather than haggling with a retailer, you get to set your own price and terms for your system. That means you’ll have a better chance of getting more money for your hardware. It also helps that you have a built-in network of friends you can try to sell to via Facebook. You can always take a gamble with strangers, but being able to help a mutual out is always just plain nice.