Ghost nerf and 4 more wild Warzone perk changes

The Call of Duty: Warzone perk meta has remained stagnant since the game launched, but things have finally changed thanks to a recent update from Raven Software. As part of Season 2 Reloaded, Raven has altered five perks, rebalancing the meta for the better. But which perks received the most love and how do their adjustments impact the game overall? Here’s everything you need to know about the Warzone perk changes.

Below is a breakdown of each new perk change as part of Season 2 Reloaded, along with an analysis of how they change the Warzone meta. Some of these perks aren’t necessarily amazing now, but there are more viable options following the update.

5. E.O.D.

E.O.D. is far more effective now. Activision

Take 45% reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. Increases throwback reaction time and negates the effects of Shrapnel.

First up is a change to the E.O.D. perk, which previously reduced the damage of non-killstreak explosives and fire from grenades, C4s, molotovs, or rockets. Now, the perk features an increased damage cap from 80 to 200, along with an increase in overall damage reduction from 35 percent to 45 percent.

This means the perk will be far more effective now and is worth using if you’re a less aggressive player since E.O.D. is powerful without you having to play a certain way. Previously, it was hard to recommend choosing anything other than Quick Fix for the perk slot one, but now E.O.D. is far more viable.

4. Scavenger

Here we see Scavenger used in conjunction with Restock to take on multiple opponents. Activision

Resupply extra ammo and plates from dead players.

Remember Scavenger? This might have very well been the most useless perk prior to this update. It’s still not the best option now, but it’s far more viable now that you gain an armor plate for each pouch you collect. The dissipation time has now increased from 20 seconds to 60 seconds, meaning you’ll have a higher chance of coming across a pouch from an eliminated enemy. You also get a throwing knife from each Scavenger pack, which is nifty.

This perk could be good for those looking to bounce back after being revived or after respawning late-game during a Rebirth Island match. Towards the end of a match, you’re less likely to come across useful gear, making armor and ammo more desirable. Still, it’s tough to recommend this perk over the other slot one options.

3. Quick Fix

Killing players and inserting plates immediately starts health regeneration.

Quick Fix was already the best slot one perk and now it’s even better. The main change is that your health begins regenerating as soon as you insert a plate, in addition to after securing eliminations, meaning you’re more likely to survive after resetting a gunfight. In addition, the health regeneration speed has been increased and now works nearly two seconds faster than without the perk.

This perk is great for aggressive players and will work best for securing back-to-back eliminations, or for those situations when you need to retreat before re-challenging an enemy. You’ll be able to restart a gunfight with full health before your opponent has a chance to plate up themselves.

2. Restock

Spam equipment with Restock, which was recently buffed. Activision

Recharge all equipment over 25 seconds except the Stim [60s].

While Restock was already a decent choice, it’s now even better and is a top-tier option for slot two. The perk has now been buffed and recharges twice as fast, meaning you’ll constantly have access to equipment. The other change is that the Stim recharge rate has been nerfed to prevent players from spamming it in the gas.

There are so many strategies you can use with this perk now that it’s been buffed. For one, you can rely on Snapshot Grenades to pretty much always know where your opponents are inside a building. You can then place claymores or prox mines at every entrance to ensure your safety. This will definitely be a much more useful perk now.

1. Ghost

Undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Finally, the perk change everyone has been waiting to see has been implemented: Ghost has been nerfed. The perk now only works if the Ghosted player is moving, making it far less desirable to those who like to camp. You’ll notice a new arrow on the minimap that represents whether or not you’re Ghosted, so be on the lookout for that.

This is a huge win for all players, as it finally means the community will be able to safely swap to another slot two perk without being penalized. Before, there wasn’t much of a reason to use anything but Ghost, but now that it’s been nerfed, it opens the doors for other viable options.