Everything we know about Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded

The latest Call of Duty update, titled Season 2 Reloaded will feature a substantial number of additions across Warzone and Vanguard. Most notably, Warzone will feature the biggest change to the Rebirth Island map ever, with a slew of improvements, layout alterations, and POIs to enjoy on the small-scale stage. But when can you begin playing the latest COD update and what should you expect from it? Here’s what you need to know about Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded.

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded release date?

Season 2 Reloaded will launch for Vanguard on March 22, 2022, at noon Eastern, and for Warzone on March 23, 2022, at noon Eastern.

Is there a Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded roadmap?

The Season 2 Reloaded roadmap details what to expect from the update. Activision

There is a roadmap! Above, you can see everything Activision has planned for the Season 2 Reloaded update, including new maps and modes for Vanguard multiplayer, along with a substantial number of changes for Warzone’s beloved Rebirth Island map.

In addition, a new weapon and major quality of life improvements will be added alongside the update.

What are the Call of Duty: Vanguard Reloaded Season 2 updates?

Rebirth Island will feature a slew of changes this time. Activision

Below are all the new updates being added to Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

Rebirth Island

The most noteworthy changes during Season 2 Reloaded will come to Rebirth Island, featuring new map additions and POIs. This marks the map’s biggest change since it debuted in December 2020. The small island will get a new area called Stronghold, replacing the controversial Security Area, hopefully adding a more balanced flow. In addition, supply ships will be added to either side of the map close to Nova 6 Factory and Control Center.

On top of that, a new walkway is being added to the exterior of the open area to the west of Prison, which will hopefully make this spot easier to navigate. Finally, Redeploy Balloons will be added to Rebirth Island, as well.

Rebirth Island will also get three new modes, including:

Rebirth Resurgence Solos

Rebirth Payload

Rebirth Blood Money

But that isn’t all. A new limited-time event called Rebirth Reinforced will be implemented alongside Season 2 Reloaded, giving players access to a number of challenges that lead to special blueprints.

As part of the event, Weapon Trade Stations will be added. These give players the option to trade rare weapons for ones of a “lesser quality,” along with useful items like cash, armor, or Self-Revive Kits. This will come in handy, especially if you’re a player who has just been bought back during the later portions of a match.

Based on what Activision has announced so far, it seems like Rebirth Island will finally be getting the love it deserves. Many players have gravitated towards this map, especially after the lackluster reception to Caldera in December 2021.

Quality of Life

Season 2 Reloaded will feature a number of long-requested features. Activision

Season 2 Reloaded will also feature a handful of Warzone gameplay improvements. These include the ability to drop gas masks, being able to pick up extra plates from an Armor Satchel, and even the inclusion of Portable Buy Stations, which could really change the pacing of a match.

You’ll also be able to control your revived state, with the ability to stay in the prone position or crouched after being revived. Parachutes can now be cut much closer to the ground, allowing you to quickly land and get a weapon much faster than before.

New weapon

In terms of weapons, Season 2 Reloaded will introduce the Armaguerra 43 SMG to Vanguard and Warzone, a firearm described as having a “very high rate of fire.” This weapon will be best used at close to medium range, but given how many Vanguard attachments are available, you’ll likely be able to deck it out as sniper support as well.

Vanguard multiplayer

As for Vanguard multiplayer, you can expect new vehicles such as a motorcycle, the four-seater CD12 jeep, and the tank. You’ll also gain access to a new mode called Arms Race, featuring the largest Vanguard map ever.