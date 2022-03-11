How to unlock the Vargo 52 in Warzone and what loadout to use

The latest Call of Duty: Warzone assault rifle is the Vargo 52. Oddly enough, this is a Black Ops Cold War weapon that debuted in March 2022, despite Vanguard being the latest entry. This is an excellent weapon to use at long range since it deals a high amount of damage with minimal recoil. However, the challenge description is bugged and doesn’t actually describe how to unlock the weapon. Here, we’ll show you how to unlock it, along with the best attachments to use for the Vargo 52 assault rifle.

How to unlock the Warzone Vargo 52

The quirky thing about the Vargo 52 is that its unlock requirements are currently hidden within Warzone. If you click on the weapon, the challenge description is filled with coding gibberish, making it impossible to know how to unlock it in-game.

You can see the bugged challenge description, which doesn’t tell you how to unlock the weapon. Activision

Though, that doesn’t mean you can’t still unlock it. To earn this weapon, all you need to do is deal 1,000 points of damage in 15 different matches using assault rifles. This is what the challenge description is supposed to say, but it’s bugged as of mid-March 2022. Activision will likely fix this issue in the coming weeks, but at least you can still unlock the weapon within Warzone.

Keep in mind, you can quit out of matches once you’ve dealt 1,000 damage with assault rifles to make the process go more quickly. There are other ways to unlock it, such as by playing Cold War multiplayer, but using the Warzone method is the fastest since you can quit out and still retain progress.

The best Warzone Vargo 52 loadout

The Vargo 52 decked out for long-range. Activision

Once you’ve unlocked and leveled the weapon, you’ll want to utilize the best attachments. This weapon is fantastic at range and is competitive with other meta assault rifles in Warzone. The best long-range loadout is as follows:

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel : 18.6” Task Force

18.6” Task Force Optic : Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine : Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

This build is designed to be used at range, and feels a lot like the Cold War AK-47, with lots of damage and moderate recoil. The Vargo 52 is actually easier to control, with a slightly slower time to kill (TTK) than the AK-47, so it’s worth giving it a try.

We recommend the GRU Suppressor Muzzle for sound suppression, vertical recoil control, faster bullet velocity, and more range. Then, go ahead and equip the 18.6” Task Force Barrel, which improves bullet velocity, vertical and horizontal recoil control, and damage range.

After that, we advise going with the Axial Arms 3x Optic for plenty of zoom to take down targets from afar. To stabilize vertical and horizontal recoil control, we recommend using the Spetsnaz Grip Underbarrel, which will help you secure long-range eliminations easier. Finally, go with the Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Magazine to ensure you have plenty of ammo. You can swap it for the VDV 60 Rnd Fast Mag for faster reload times, but note that this will hurt your aim down sights speed.

You can also use a sniper support build that prioritizes speed and mobility. For this, get rid of the Barrel, swap over to the Microflex LED Optic, switch over to the standard 45 Rnd Magazine, and use the Serpent Wrap Rear Grip. This will feel much more like an SMG, which compliments a sniper loadout nicely.