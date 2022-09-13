Warzone is going mobile! The aptly titled Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile brings the battle royale fun to the small screen, allowing players to enjoy it on the go. While it aims to fundamentally mirror the original Warzone experience, Mobile is an all-new entry built with smart devices in mind. Even though this new installment will build upon the familiar battle royale formula, it will also incorporate its own unique features. But when will Warzone: Mobile launch and what do we know about it?

When is the Warzone Mobile release window?

It’s unknown when Warzone Mobile will launch exactly, but the game is currently in its closed alpha phase, allowing various content creators to test it before its official release.

Activision will reveal more about Warzone Mobile during the Call of Duty: Next event on September 15, 2022. For now, we can speculate that Warzone Mobile could be ready by 2023, but it’s best to wait for confirmation from Activision.

Is there a Warzone Mobile trailer?

There is, sort of. A brief, 9-second clip accompanied the game’s official announcement, showcasing a clip of the famous plane deployment sequence from the original game. It’s more of a teaser than anything, but it’s exciting nonetheless.

What are the Warzone Mobile features?

Twitter user @DannyINTEL shared leaked footage of Warzone: Mobile. Activsion

While Activision hasn’t confirmed much about Warzone: Mobile, a few details are known. For starters, the game will support up to 120 players at once, and will incorporate a shared progression system (seemingly across other Call of Duty titles).

Activision also noted that players will have the chance to pre-register for the game early, and doing so will net rewards at launch.

“Our mission with Project Aurora (Warzone: Mobile), the codename for our new mobile title, is to bring friends, families, and people around the world together in a global community of diverse players with a fast-paced, precise, and high-quality battle royale action experience that delivers a fresh new way to play,” an Activision spokesperson said (via Video Games Chronicle).

There have been no shortage of Warzone: Mobile leaks ahead of its full reveal and based on early footage, the game is in great shape already. Early footage indicates it will run at around 40 to 60 frames per second depending on the device.

It also appears like many of the mechanics from the original version will appear in Warzone: Mobile, such as the gas mask (and, presumably the gas mechanics), contracts, and weapons from the Modern Warfare era.

We have plenty of questions about the upcoming release such as how it will integrate with Warzone 2.0, how it will run, and whether or not it’ll include controller support. But for now, we’re optimistic about Warzone: Mobile.

Will Warzone Mobile feature Verdansk?

The teaser trailer featured the plane sequence from the original version of Warzone, hinting at Verdansk’s return. Activision

It seems Verdansk is making its return, at least according to leaks and a snippet from the game’s teaser trailer. Activision hasn’t confirmed this, but considering Call of Duty’s history with leaks, it’s highly likely Verdansk will make its return in the mobile entry.

It’s unclear if it’ll be the same Verdansk from the launch version of Warzone, the 1980s edition, or something entirely new, but Activision will give us more information during the Next event on September 15.